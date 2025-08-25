MTN Ghana Ramps Up Fraud Warnings During Homowo Festival Celebrations

MTN Ghana has intensified its public education campaign against mobile money fraud, using the Homowo festivities as a platform to reach customers directly.

The telecom company is combining traditional festival donations with crucial cybersecurity messaging to protect users from increasingly sophisticated scams.

Chief Customer Relations Officer Jemima Kotei-Walsh announced the initiative alongside a GH¢20,000 donation to the La Traditional Council, which included airtime and beverages for the celebrations. She emphasized that the yellow MTN banners visible throughout festival grounds signify more than just sponsorship; they represent accessible points for fraud prevention advice and support.

The company’s staff are engaging community members directly, teaching them how to identify and avoid common scam tactics like fake promotions and phishing messages. Kotei-Walsh urged customers to safeguard their devices and report suspicious activity immediately, noting that fraudsters often target large gatherings where people may be less vigilant.

La Shikitele Nii Adjei Koofe IV welcomed MTN’s support while challenging the company to strengthen its security systems further. He encouraged community members to participate actively in the awareness sessions, emphasizing that customer education is essential in combating digital financial crime. The chief stated that both technological safeguards and informed users are necessary to defeat fraudsters.

MTN maintains the largest share of Ghana’s mobile money market and has implemented several security upgrades including MoMo ID verification and enhanced SIM registration. The company acknowledges that despite these measures, fraud remains an evolving threat in the country’s digital finance landscape. The festival campaign represents part of a broader nationwide effort to build cyber resilience among mobile users.