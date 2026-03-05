MTN Ghana Powers Record GH¢124 Million Session as GSE Composite Surpasses 14,000

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) delivered its heaviest trading session of the week on Thursday, with the 7,167th session recording GH¢124.40 million in total value traded as MTN Ghana drove a broad-based advance that pushed the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) decisively above the 14,000-point threshold.

The GSE-CI gained 267.76 points to close at 14,273.08, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) added 145.74 points to settle at 8,951.61. Market capitalisation rose to GH¢262.08 billion, up from GH¢256.75 billion at Wednesday’s close. Year to date, the GSE-CI has now advanced 62.74 percent and the GSE-FSI has surged 92.63 percent since January 1, 2026, both indices running well ahead of any prior comparable period.

Total shares traded reached 15,606,080, more than four times Wednesday’s volume of 3,583,308, making Thursday’s session the week’s most active by both volume and value.

Scancom Plc (MTNGH) was the dominant force, contributing GH¢79.46 million of the session’s total value across 13,413,290 shares. The stock closed at GH¢5.92, up GH¢0.12, against a year high of GH¢5.92, suggesting the session’s close matched the counter’s highest recorded price for the year.

GCB Bank Plc (GCB) was the session’s sole notable decliner, shedding GH¢1.66 to close at GH¢48.14, despite attracting 535,420 shares worth GH¢25.81 million, the second largest value contribution of the day. Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc (SCB) posted the largest absolute price gain, rising GH¢5.19 to close at GH¢57.15 on 844 shares, matching its year high.

Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc (GGBL) gained GH¢1.10 to close at GH¢16.10, with 110,535 shares traded valued at GH¢1.78 million. Enterprise Group Plc (EGL) advanced GH¢0.80 to GH¢9.80 on 100,661 shares. Fan Milk Plc (FML) extended its recent run, gaining GH¢0.46 to close at GH¢16.35 on 16,956 shares. Ecobank Ghana Plc (EGH) closed unchanged at GH¢57.00, contributing GH¢5.15 million across 90,304 shares. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) added GH¢0.11 to GH¢1.66 on 618,303 shares. Republic Bank Ghana Plc (RBGH) gained GH¢0.17 to GH¢2.90 on 107,149 shares. Unilever Ghana Plc (UNIL) rose GH¢0.55 to GH¢28.45 on 58,940 shares.

NewGold, the exchange-traded fund (ETF), closed at GH¢546.00, up GH¢12.07, on 10,267 units, reflecting continued investor appetite for gold-linked instruments amid the current geopolitical environment.

The GSE will be closed on Friday, March 6, 2026, in observance of Ghana’s Independence Day public holiday. Trading resumes on Monday, March 9.