MTN Ghana posts GH₵7.8bn profit, raises dividend 67% after bumper year

Scancom PLC, the operator of MTN Ghana, reported a profit after tax of GHS7.8 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2025, a 55.9 percent jump over the prior year, as the company closed out its Ambition 2025 growth strategy with its strongest set of annual results on record.

The Board approved the financial statements on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and recommended a final dividend of GHS0.40 per share, up sharply from GHS0.24 in 2024, representing a 67 percent increase in the payout to shareholders. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval, with payment scheduled for Friday, April 10, 2026. Shareholders must be on the register by Thursday, March 26, 2026 to qualify, with Tuesday, March 24, 2026 set as the ex-dividend date.

Service revenue rose 36.2 percent year-on-year to GHS24.4 billion, driven by data, Mobile Money (MoMo), and voice services. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 43.5 percent to GHS14.7 billion, pushing the EBITDA margin to 60.1 percent from 57.1 percent a year earlier.

Data was the standout performer, with revenue surging 48.8 percent to GHS13.4 billion and accounting for 54.8 percent of total service revenue. Average data consumption per user rose 36.6 percent to 14.7 gigabytes per month, reflecting widespread adoption of streaming and online platforms. The company ended the year with 19.9 million active data subscribers, after adding 2.4 million during the year.

MoMo revenue grew 35.7 percent to GHS6.0 billion, supported by 19.3 million active users. The abolition of the e-levy boosted basic service uptake, while advance services including digital lending surged 55.9 percent to GHS2.0 billion. Digital services revenue more than doubled, rising 109.9 percent to GHS479.0 million, as paying digital subscribers climbed to 5.4 million.

Total mobile subscribers crossed the 31 million mark, reaching 31.2 million by year-end after the company added 2.6 million new users in 2025.

MTN Ghana invested GHS6.4 billion in total capital expenditure during the year and paid GHS10.5 billion in direct and indirect taxes, plus GHS1.3 billion in fees and levies to government agencies, making it one of Ghana’s largest single contributors to the national fiscus.

A significant structural development is underway in the background. Following shareholder approval in December 2025, MTN Ghana is completing the legal separation of its mobile money business in compliance with the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) (PSSA), which requires 30 percent localisation of fintech entities. Once complete, MobileMoney Limited will report as a standalone entity, with combined financial statements published for investor reference.

Looking to 2026, the company plans to construct 500 new network sites, maintain service revenue growth in the mid-to-upper thirties percentage range, and deepen its fintech and enterprise offerings. It also aims to push its renewable energy footprint beyond the current 50 percent solar share of total energy consumption in pursuit of a net-zero target by 2040.