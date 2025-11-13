MTN Ghana Poised to Lead Africa’s Next Wave of AI Innovation

MTN Ghana’s Chief Digital Officer, Ibrahim Misto, has revealed that the company is well-positioned to drive the growth of Ghana’s AI and digital ecosystem.

According to him, MTN’s strategy focuses on driving AI adoption, expanding digital infrastructure, and nurturing local talent, positioning Ghana as a strong competitor in Africa’s technology landscape.

Stressing that Africa needs to develop its own intelligence, as it cannot afford to lag behind in the global AI race. Mr. Ibrahim Misto made this known in an exclusive interview at this year’s Africa Tech Festival 2025 in Cape Town.

“No single organization can drive digital transformation on its own. Policymakers, startups, and the private sector need to work together to create solutions that address Africa’s needs,” he said, warning that the AI divide could grow wider if the continent doesn’t invest in energy, infrastructure, and local talent.

Local Innovation at the Centre

Misto stressed that MTN Ghana is prioritising the development of local AI tools capable of supporting African languages, businesses and communities. “We want AI created in Africa, by Africans, for Africans. That is our focus,” he stated.

Investing in Skills and Startups

Misto noted that MTN Ghana’s talent-development programmes including the Technology Innovation Hub and the One Million Coders Programme as key to preparing young people for future digital jobs. “Our goal is to ensure Ghanaian talent is ready to build and compete,” he said. MTN is also supporting startups with digital tools, mentorship and market access to help new solutions reach scale.

MTN’s Shift to a Full Digital Service Provider

According to him , MTN Ghana is expanding beyond traditional telecom services to provide a range of digital solutions for homes and businesses, including smart home and security tools, entertainment and streaming services, and AI-driven business productivity tools, but noted that energy remains the biggest barrier to fully unlocking Africa’s digital potential.

Mr Misto emphasized that stable and affordable energy is essential for Africa to achieve true digital transformation.

“The cost of intelligence is tied to the cost of energy. We can build data centres, but governments must fix energy. Partnership is the only way forward,” he said.

Africa Tech Festival 2025 Atmosphere

The Africa Tech Festival now in its 28th edition brought together over 15,000 participants, 300 exhibitors, and 450 speakers, serving as a major platform for Africa’s technology future

