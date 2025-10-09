MTN Ghana Pledges Continued Investment in Digital Infrastructure Expansion

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding digital access across the country, announcing that infrastructure investments exceeding $1 billion since 2021 have transformed the telecommunications giant from a traditional telco into a comprehensive technology company.

Chief Digital Officer Ibrahim Misto delivered the message Wednesday at the 30th Africa Internet Summit in Accra, reflecting on Ghana’s three-decade internet journey and MTN’s evolving role in shaping the nation’s digital landscape. The summit, which ran from September 29 to October 3 at the Alisa Hotel in North Ridge, coincided with Ghana’s celebration of 30 years since internet connectivity first arrived in the country.

Speaking on the theme “Internet in Ghana, Today and Tomorrow,” Misto highlighted how MTN Ghana’s evolution mirrors Africa’s broader internet growth story. “The story of MTN as a business is reflective of the evolution of the Internet within the African continent,” he said. “Our services and infrastructure have advanced to support a plethora of services beyond basic voice and SMS, from data and IoT to digital, fintech and enterprise solutions. MTN has moved from a telco to a technology company.”

The transformation reflects fundamental shifts in how telecommunications companies operate and deliver value. Where voice calls and text messaging once dominated revenue streams, data services, financial technology, and enterprise solutions now drive growth and profitability. This transition has required massive infrastructure investments and strategic pivots that few predicted when mobile telephony first arrived in Africa.

MTN’s investment program has focused on network modernization, 4G coverage expansion, and fibre connectivity to homes and businesses. These infrastructure improvements enable faster internet speeds, more reliable connections, and capacity to support bandwidth-intensive applications like video streaming, cloud computing, and emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

The company’s Mobile Money platform has become particularly significant for financial inclusion. MTN now serves over 17 million MoMo customers in Ghana, with active users increasing 11.5% to 17.4 million by the first quarter of 2025. The platform enables transactions ranging from simple money transfers to bill payments, merchant purchases, and increasingly sophisticated financial services including savings, loans, and insurance products.

MoMo revenue grew 54.4% to reach GHS 4.4 billion (approximately $284 million) in recent financial results, driven by expanded user adoption and advanced services like digital payments and lending. This financial technology success demonstrates how telecommunications infrastructure enables economic inclusion beyond basic connectivity, providing millions of Ghanaians access to financial services previously unavailable to them.

Looking forward, Misto emphasized the need for collaborative approaches to building Ghana’s digital ecosystem. “We envision an Internet ecosystem that is faster, smarter, and more inclusive,” he noted. “Through the government’s robust digital agenda, Ghana is poised to lead Africa’s digital future. But this future must be built together through collaboration between government, industry, civil society and the youth who will shape it.”

His call for partnership reflects recognition that sustainable digital transformation requires coordinated action across multiple sectors. Governments must create enabling regulatory environments, invest in complementary infrastructure like electricity and transportation, and develop digital literacy programs. Private sector companies provide capital, technical expertise, and innovation capacity. Civil society organizations advocate for inclusive policies and hold stakeholders accountable. Young people ultimately determine how technologies get adopted and what new applications emerge.

Ghana’s digital agenda includes multiple initiatives aimed at expanding connectivity, improving government service delivery through technology, developing local technology capacity, and creating enabling environments for digital entrepreneurship. Communications Minister Hon. Samuel Nartey George officially opened the Africa Internet Summit, emphasizing Ghana’s pioneering role in Africa’s digital transformation.

The summit’s theme, “A Resilient Internet Ecosystem for an Innovative Digital Africa,” addressed needs for robust, secure, and future-ready internet infrastructure capable of supporting economic development, social inclusion, and technological innovation across the continent. As Africa urbanizes rapidly and young populations embrace digital technologies, internet infrastructure becomes foundational for virtually all development priorities.

MTN Ghana emphasized its commitment to investing in connectivity, digital literacy programs, platforms, and innovation hubs that empower the next generation. The company framed its mission as building resilient internet infrastructure reflecting values of access, equity, and opportunity, moving beyond purely commercial objectives toward broader developmental impact.

However, significant challenges persist. Many rural areas still lack reliable connectivity. Affordability remains a barrier for low-income populations. Digital literacy gaps prevent many Ghanaians from fully utilizing available technologies. Cybersecurity threats increase as more economic activity moves online. Regulatory uncertainties sometimes slow investment and innovation.

The telecommunications sector has experienced various policy debates around taxation, spectrum allocation, infrastructure sharing, and competition dynamics. Finding optimal balances between encouraging investment, ensuring fair competition, protecting consumers, and generating government revenue proves complex, with different stakeholders advocating different priorities.

MTN Ghana operates as Scancom PLC on the Ghana Stock Exchange, making it one of few publicly traded telecommunications companies on the local bourse. The company’s market capitalization stands at approximately GH¢ 59.7 billion, representing substantial value creation since operations began. Recent trading showed the stock at GH¢ 4.52, with the telecommunications giant dominating daily exchange volumes when shares trade actively.

The company’s evolution from mobile voice provider to integrated technology platform reflects broader industry trends but also demonstrates specific strategic choices around which services to prioritize, where to invest infrastructure capital, and how to balance commercial returns with developmental impact. MTN’s success provides a model for other African telecommunications operators navigating similar transitions.

As Ghana marks 30 years of internet connectivity, the journey from initial academic and research networks to widespread mobile broadband illustrates dramatic technological and social changes. What began as limited connections for universities and government institutions has become mass market infrastructure touching virtually all aspects of Ghanaian life, from commerce and education to healthcare and entertainment.

The next 30 years will likely bring even more dramatic changes as emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, blockchain, and quantum computing become more accessible. Ghana’s ability to participate meaningfully in these technological frontiers depends partly on continued infrastructure investment by companies like MTN and supportive policies from government.