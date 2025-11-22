MTN Ghana Plans Network Expansion in Bono Regions

MTN Ghana has announced preparations for major network expansion and upgrades in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions in 2026, as the company held its annual Editors’ Forum for media practitioners in Sunyani.

General Manager for MTN Ghana’s Northern Business District, Nii Adotey Mingle, made the announcement at this year’s forum, where participants were briefed on the company’s performance over the past 29 years as part of efforts to deepen media understanding of MTN’s operations, vision and future priorities.

Mingle noted that MTN invests approximately 100 million US dollars annually in network expansion nationwide, adding that for the upcoming year, the company has identified seven communities in the Bono Region and three in the Bono East Region for priority expansion works. He explained that MTN’s new strategy aims to significantly improve coverage across all three regions, boosting customer experience and confidence in the network. The future is bright, he said. In 2026, our focus is to broaden coverage and reinforce our presence in these regions.

Mingle added that MTN Ghana intends to strengthen its role within the digital ecosystem by focusing on five strategic pillars aimed at transforming the company into a platform player that empowers partners, supports innovation and delivers diverse services to consumers. He noted that MTN is accelerating growth in digital services, fintech and network modernization, and has realigned these priorities into its mission statement to ensure success through strong partnerships. We are working to move businesses along with us and achieve our target of reaching millions of Ghanaians by 2030, he said. With your participation and support, the media can help educate the public on what our platform vision means and its implications for national development.

Mingle added that MTN believes technology plays a crucial role in driving Ghana’s development, and the company remains committed to investing in systems and structures that support the national digitalization agenda. He also used the opportunity to call for deeper collaboration between the company and the media to enhance effective communication and service delivery.

During the open forum, some media practitioners raised concerns about poor network connectivity in parts of the three regions and appealed to MTN to strengthen its communication infrastructure in the coming years. Network Field Service Engineer Philip Ennin attributed the disruption of telecommunication network in parts of the Bono Region to the continuous cutting of fiber optic cables and stealing of telecom poles. He said the region had reported 211 fiber cuts this year and called for public support to bring the situation under control to improve the company’s network in the region.

Ennin explained that the theft of telecom poles has become widespread at Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality, Sampa in the Jaman North as well as Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West Districts of the region. He revealed that this year alone the company has replaced 77 telecom poles and arrested a suspect. Other media practitioners highlighted the growing challenge of mobile money fraud, calling on MTN to tighten its security systems and collaborate more closely with the Ghana Police Service to track and prosecute fraudsters.

MTN officials assured participants that the concerns raised would be factored into ongoing improvement plans, as the company remains committed to ensuring reliable service and customer safety. Manager for Corporate Communications Efua Falconer urged the media to be more knowledgeable and remain relevant as the nation advances in digital transformation. She said journalists and media practitioners in general ought to position themselves well to be able to leverage the evolving technology and thereby contribute meaningfully to accelerated national development.

The Media and Stakeholder Forum is organized annually by MTN to update its stakeholders on activities being undertaken to ensure customers enjoy seamless services and the best value proposition to enhance their livelihoods. MTN has held similar engagements across multiple regions and committed to expanding the consultative engagements to all 16 regions.