MTN Ghana Plans Major Network Expansion in Western North

MTN Ghana has announced plans to significantly expand its fibre infrastructure and strengthen network coverage across the Western North Region in 2026.

Kennedy Kofi Ofosuhene, Corporate Services Advisor for MTN Ghana in the Western and Western North Regions, said the company would roll out new fibre lines, construct additional cell sites and upgrade existing ones to improve service quality for residents and businesses. He made this known during an engagement with selected journalists in the Western North Region, aimed at deepening MTN’s collaboration with media stakeholders and addressing customer related concerns.

Ofosuhene said MTN Ghana considers the Western North Region a priority and remains committed to enhancing connectivity in underserved communities. “We will continue to invest in expanding our network. The goal is to ensure that more people in the region enjoy reliable, high quality voice and data services,” he said.

He added that issues raised by journalists, including MTN Mobile Money fraud, Ayo insurance challenges and the high cost of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards had been forwarded to the relevant departments for action. Ofosuhene commended the media for their support and constructive engagement. “The media in Western North is one of our major stakeholders, and we at MTN Ghana appreciate the cordial relationship. We hope this continues into next year,” he noted.

He also encouraged journalists to intensify public education on mobile money safety, particularly reminding customers never to share their Mobile Money Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) with third parties. The announcement comes as MTN Ghana continues its nationwide network improvement drive. In similar engagements held in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, the company announced plans for major network expansion and upgrades in 2026.

General Manager for MTN Ghana’s Northern Business District, Nii Adotey Mingle, revealed at the Bono Editors’ Forum that the company invests approximately $100 million annually in network expansion nationwide. For 2026, MTN has identified seven communities in the Bono Region and three in the Bono East Region for priority expansion works. Network Field Service Engineer Philip Ennin attributed disruptions in parts of the Bono Region to continuous cutting of fibre optic cables and stealing of telecom poles. He revealed that the region recorded 211 fibre cuts this year and the company has replaced 77 telecom poles, with one suspect arrested.

MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer Selorm Adadevoh said the company is expected to exceed the $1 billion infrastructure investment target it set out in 2021 by 2026. The telecommunications giant’s 4G coverage in Ghana currently stands at 99.3 percent while 2G/3G coverage is 99.5 percent. On fibre, the operator has around 9,000 kilometers laid down with this network also set to see extensions, as fibre is a key component to digitalization.

Fibre cuts remain one of the major challenges facing MTN Ghana’s operations. General Manager of Network Operations Magnus Coffie said MTN Ghana spends on average 20 million cedis on fibre relocation alone and several millions to replace damaged cables every year. According to Coffie, anytime road construction or road clearing damages their fibre, it becomes a problem because people cannot communicate with their loved ones.

The Western Region has faced particular challenges with fibre cuts due to illegal mining activities. Adadevoh previously announced that MTN invested an additional 35 kilometers of fibre in the Western Region in 2023 to address disruptions caused by irresponsible digging operations of illegal miners affecting underground cables. He stated the company would continue building infrastructure while working to reduce costs by changing some underground cables to aerial where possible and reasonable.

MTN Ghana has held similar community and media engagements in the Oti, Volta, Central, Eastern and other regions throughout 2025 as part of its broader strategy to place customers at the centre of its operations. Kennedy Kofi Ofosuhene, who serves as Corporate Services Advisor for Southern Ghana, has led several of these engagements, including forums in Tsito, Sefwi Dwenase and other communities.

The company continues to focus on improving connectivity and enhancing digital platforms while addressing concerns around mobile money fraud, data consumption and network quality. MTN has also warned customers about WhatsApp related scams, clarifying that the company does not control WhatsApp and will never request sensitive customer information via the platform.