MTN Ghana Partners Bold New Normal Conference to Promote National Development

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing social impact, inclusivity, and national transformation as it partnered with the 2025 Bold New Normal Conference, a thought-leadership platform dedicated to reshaping mindsets and redefining Africa’s cultural identity.

This year’s edition, themed “The Transformative Power of Culture and Language: Rethinking Socialisation for Prosperity,” gathered a diverse mix of thinkers, creators, and professionals united by a single question: how can Africa’s cultural identity become a driving force for development?

Speaking at the event , Lucy Quist, founder of the Bold New Normal movement, urged Ghanaians to see transformation not as a dream, but as a daily discipline rooted in mindset renewal.

“Transformation begins in the mind. If we want a new normal, we must reshape our stories, rethink our culture, and redefine our language,” she said.

She shared how her journey from mentorship and public advocacy to authoring The Bold New Normal has been guided by a desire to help others unlock their potential and align with purpose.

Quist described culture and language as “the soul of a people,” adding that their redefinition is essential for Africa’s collective progress.

Also contributing to the conversation, Jewel Thompson, a lecturer in Entrepreneurship at Ashesi University, explained that culture is neither primitive nor fixed it evolves to ensure survival and growth.

“Our communal values are not weaknesses; they are our mechanisms for survival,” she said, stressing the need to integrate traditional wisdom into modern systems.

Thompson cautioned against labelling African culture as inferior, arguing that the continent’s challenge lies not in its traditions but in its failure to adapt them strategically.

She called for renewed attention to storytelling, education, and language as tools to shape stronger identities and inspire innovation.

The conference, powered by MTN Ghana’s partnership, served as a platform to challenge old perceptions and encourage collaboration across sectors. Through initiatives like this, MTN continues to position itself as a catalyst for social transformation investing in platforms that spark dialogue, inspire leadership, and strengthen national identity.