MTN Ghana Leads Record GSE Session as Indices Hit New Highs

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded one of its most active trading sessions of the year on Thursday, 19 February 2026, as total turnover surged to GH¢218.5 million across 39.75 million shares, driven almost entirely by a massive transaction in Scancom PLC (MTNGH), while both benchmark indices extended their year-to-date gains to close at new highs.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose by 43.14 points to close at 11,384.70, building on Wednesday’s close of 11,341.56. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI), which tracks the performance of listed financial institutions, surged by a more dramatic 174.61 points to close at 6,326.64, up from 6,152.03 at the previous session’s close. Year to date, the GSE-CI has gained 0.30 percent and the GSE-FSI has climbed 0.36 percent since 1 January 2026.

Total market capitalisation rose to approximately GH¢211,693.16 million at Thursday’s close, up from GH¢210,309.78 million on Wednesday, continuing a week that has seen market capitalisation expand steadily from GH¢199,311.79 million at Monday’s open.

Scancom PLC, listed under the ticker MTNGH and operating as MTN Ghana, dominated proceedings in a session that otherwise showed broad but subdued activity across the bourse. The telecom giant accounted for GH¢168.74 million of the day’s total value traded, transacting 31.83 million shares at a closing Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of GH¢5.30, fractionally below its opening of GH¢5.40, representing the only notable price decline among active counters on the day. MTN Ghana’s year high stands at GH¢5.40 and its year low at GH¢4.20.

Among the day’s notable gainers, GCB Bank PLC (GCB) rose by GH¢2.50 to close at GH¢30.00, recording 33,657 shares worth GH¢1.01 million and touching its year high. Fan Milk PLC (FML) advanced by GH¢0.76 to close at GH¢12.96 on 17,524 shares traded valued at GH¢227,110. Access Bank Ghana PLC (ACCESS) gained GH¢2.23 to hit GH¢25.90, matching its year high, on relatively modest volume of 13,178 shares worth GH¢341,297.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the pan-African lender listed on the GSE, was also active. It closed at GH¢0.90 after gaining GH¢0.05, with 151,270 shares changing hands at a total value of GH¢136,143. SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC) rose GH¢0.20 to close at GH¢2.25 on 5,000 shares. Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH) closed at GH¢6.22 on 7.3 million shares worth GH¢45.42 million, adding GH¢0.02 in value.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC (SCB) also posted a modest gain of GH¢0.07 to close at GH¢29.37 on 6,000 shares worth GH¢176,220. Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (RBGH) gained GH¢0.15 to close at GH¢1.65, with Unilever Ghana PLC (UNIL) rising GH¢0.50 to GH¢25.38 on 4,958 shares valued at GH¢125,834.

Atlantic Lithium Ltd (ALLGH), whose Australian Securities Exchange listing is currently under a trading halt pending a share price query, recorded light but notable activity on the GSE, with 1,149 shares trading at its unchanged closing price of GH¢6.12, generating GH¢7,032 in value. The company noted earlier on Thursday that its GSE listing continues normal operations while the Australian halt remains in place.

On the Ghana Alternative Exchange (GAX), no trading activity was recorded across all five listed counters, including Samba Foods PLC (SAMBA), Meridian Marshalls Holding Company (MMH), Hords PLC (HORDS), Intravenous Infusions PLC (IIL), and Digicut Production and Advertising PLC (DIGICUT).

The NewGold Exchange-Traded Fund (GLD) recorded a single share traded at GH¢466.72, its unchanged closing price, as gold prices globally hovered near the USD 5,000 per ounce level, sustaining strong interest in gold-linked instruments.

Thursday’s session was the most active of the week by a significant margin, compared with Monday’s 8.57 million shares worth GH¢43.87 million, Tuesday’s 2.27 million shares worth GH¢26.92 million, and Wednesday’s 5.34 million shares worth GH¢24.17 million.