MTN Ghana Launches Digital Solutions for Women Entrepreneurs at Major Conference

MTN Ghana unveiled targeted business solutions for women entrepreneurs at the “She Builds” Conference, addressing digital barriers that prevent female business owners from accessing Ghana’s formal economy despite controlling 80% of informal enterprises.

The telecommunications giant partnered with The Academic Woman Foundation to host the September 10 event at Accra International Conference Centre, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, and advocates to tackle systemic challenges facing women in entrepreneurship.

Angela Mensah-Poku, MTN Ghana’s Chief Enterprise Officer, highlighted the paradox facing Ghana’s economy where women dominate small-scale business ownership but remain excluded from growth opportunities.

“About 80% of informal businesses are led by women. Yet, many of these women remain locked out of growth opportunities due to barriers such as access to funding, digital tools, formal networks, and mentorship,” she explained during a panel discussion.

The conference revealed how fundamental digital exclusion undermines women’s business potential. Mensah-Poku identified digital identity as a critical barrier, noting that many women entrepreneurs register mobile phone numbers in their husbands’ names, effectively blocking access to mobile money, banking services, and other essential business tools.

“Digital identity starts with something as simple as having a phone number, KYC details, and a Ghana Card. If women are excluded at this basic level, they are cut off from larger opportunities,” she emphasized.

MTN Ghana introduced practical solutions designed specifically for women-led enterprises, including the Adwumapa Bundle offering affordable voice, data, SMS, and lifestyle services through the *5060# platform. The package aims to help entrepreneurs maintain professional communication, build brand presence, and scale operations efficiently.

The company also showcased complementary SME products including Y’ello Biz and Webwiz, positioning these digital tools as pathways for women to “move from good to great to greatest” in their entrepreneurial journey.

Ghana ranks third globally for women business ownership concentration at 37.2%, according to the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs, yet approximately 80% of women-owned businesses remain trapped at micro-level operations due to structural constraints.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey celebrated Ghana’s progress in women’s leadership while acknowledging persistent gaps requiring intervention.

“Today, women are making their mark across every sphere of our society—in Parliament, the judiciary, corporate boardrooms, agriculture, technology, the creative arts, and entrepreneurship,” she said, highlighting Vice President Professor Nana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as a milestone achievement for women’s political representation.

The conference theme “From Margin to Center: Redefining Power” emphasized transforming women’s roles from passive contributors to central figures in decision-making, innovation, and nation-building.

The event addressed multiple professional sectors including entrepreneurship, law, built environment, and engineering, examining current representation levels and charting pathways for enhanced leadership opportunities.

Minister Lartey urged stakeholders to confront and break down systemic barriers preventing women’s advancement, emphasizing that talent rather than gender should determine professional opportunities.

The initiative reflects MTN Ghana’s broader commitment to digital inclusion under its “Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress” strategy. The company’s focus on women entrepreneurs aligns with growing recognition of their economic importance and untapped potential.

World Bank research indicates women-led SMEs constitute approximately 50% of all small and medium enterprises in Ghana, demonstrating their significant but underutilized contribution to economic development.

The conference highlighted how addressing digital barriers, improving access to formal financial services, and providing targeted mentorship could unlock substantial economic growth by enabling women entrepreneurs to scale their operations beyond subsistence levels.

MTN Ghana’s intervention comes as telecommunications companies across Africa increasingly recognize women entrepreneurs as both underserved customers and potential drivers of digital adoption in emerging markets.

The partnership with The Academic Woman Foundation represents a strategic approach to combining corporate technology resources with academic expertise to address complex socioeconomic challenges facing women in business.

As Ghana continues positioning itself as a regional business hub, empowering women entrepreneurs through digital solutions could significantly enhance the country’s competitive advantage in West Africa’s growing economy.