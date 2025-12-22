MTN Ghana launches Business Eye smart surveillance solution for enterprises nationwide

MTN Ghana has officially launched Business Eye, its new enterprise surveillance solution now available to businesses across the country, offering round the clock monitoring with solar powered features and cloud storage capabilities.

The smart surveillance system is designed to help companies monitor assets, oversee operations, and stay connected continuously. Business Eye targets a wide range of environments including retail shops, restaurants, fuel stations, warehouses, and office facilities that require security monitoring.

The product comes in both SIM enabled and WiFi enabled models, providing businesses with flexible surveillance coverage options. Key features include round the clock remote monitoring with real time alerts, secure cloud storage alongside local SD card backup, solar powered operation to maintain protection during power outages, and two way audio enabling both observation and immediate communication.

Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana Angela Mensah Poku emphasized the strategic value of Business Eye in supporting enterprises during the festive season and beyond. She noted that the solution provides real time visibility and control, helping organizations remain secure and efficient even in challenging environments.

Mensah Poku joined MTN Ghana as Chief Enterprise Business Officer in November 2023 after spending 15 years at Vodafone Ghana where she held various leadership positions including Director of Digital and Commercial Operations. Her tenure at Vodafone Ghana saw her lead commercial growth initiatives and receive industry recognition including special awards at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards.

MTN Ghana has launched dedicated IoT bundle packages specifically for Business Eye to make adoption easier for customers. Interested businesses can subscribe by dialing star five zero six zero hash on their mobile devices. Devices can be purchased at any MTN retail outlet or through authorized resellers, while customers can also explore options online via MTN Ghana’s business solutions webpage.

The telecommunications company has been actively promoting Business Eye through its SME Accelerate programme and various business capability training sessions held throughout 2025. The surveillance solution was showcased at MTN’s SME training session in May 2025 alongside other enterprise products including the Ajumapa Bundle designed for women entrepreneurs.

Business Eye represents MTN Ghana’s expansion beyond traditional connectivity services into intelligent business grade solutions. The launch aligns with the company’s Ambition 2025 strategy focused on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress and supporting enterprise customers with technology enabled security and operational efficiency tools.

The smart surveillance market in Ghana has grown substantially as businesses seek to protect assets and monitor operations remotely. MTN Ghana faces competition from other providers in the security solutions space, though the company’s extensive retail network and mobile money infrastructure provide distribution advantages for reaching small and medium enterprises.

Security concerns remain a priority for Ghanaian businesses particularly during high activity periods like the festive season when retail operations experience increased customer traffic. The availability of solar powered features addresses a key challenge in Ghana where power supply can be intermittent, ensuring continuous surveillance even during outages.

MTN Ghana is the market leader in Ghana’s mobile telecommunications industry with a subscriber base exceeding 27 million customers. The company is part of MTN Group, a leading emerging market operator across 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East. Scancom PLC, which operates as MTN Ghana, is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The Business Eye launch comes as MTN Ghana continues to diversify its revenue streams beyond traditional voice and data services. The company’s enterprise business segment has been growing through solutions like MoMo for Business, fiber broadband services, and now smart surveillance systems targeting corporate and SME customers.