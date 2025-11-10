MTN Ghana Launches 2025 Sustainability Week, Urges Collective Action for a Greener Future

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting environmental care, social inclusion, and responsible business practices through collective action as it launched the 2025 Sustainability Week in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, emphasized that sustainability is not merely a corporate goal but a shared duty that requires participation from all sectors of society.

This year’s celebration, themed “Sustainability: Our Collective Responsibility, Driving Impact, Deepening Commitment,”aims to strengthen collaboration among businesses, policymakers, and communities to accelerate Ghana’s progress toward a sustainable and inclusive future.

“Sustainability concerns everyone. No matter who you are or where you are, we are all part of the global conversation on building a better, more resilient future for all humanity,” she said.

Sustainability and Global Alignment

Wiafe noted that the launch coincided with COP30, currently underway in Belém, Brazil, where world leaders are discussing climate action and carbon emission targets. She said MTN Ghana’s initiatives reflect these global priorities, aligning with international climate goals and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The opening of COP30 in Brazil and our Sustainability Week in Ghana remind us that sustainability is a shared duty that unites countries, businesses, and individuals around a common purpose,” she stated.

She cautioned against the recent trend of companies and nations slowing down on their sustainability commitments, stressing that MTN Ghana remains fully dedicated to the cause.

“We have seen some organizations lose focus or slow down on sustainability efforts. At MTN, we are in this for the long haul. This is not a short-term campaign; it’s a journey of accountability, innovation, and impact,” she said.

Building on Progress and Partnerships

Reflecting on the company’s progress since the inaugural Sustainability Week in 2024, Wiafe highlighted MTN Ghana’s strides in embedding sustainability into its operations and culture.

She attributed these achievements to the collaborative efforts of employees, partners, and stakeholders who share MTN’s vision of a sustainable and digitally empowered Ghana.

“We have chosen to lead by example, and that comes with huge responsibility, but we are up to the task. The achievements we celebrate today are the result of teamwork, innovation, and shared purpose,” she said.

She announced that the 2025 Sustainability Week will include panel discussions, exhibitions, ESG awareness sessions, community projects, and capacity-building programs designed to deepen understanding and engagement with sustainability principles.

Driving Impact Through Responsible Innovation

Wiafe urged corporate Ghana to integrate sustainability into every aspect of business, from product design to operations, noting that responsible innovation is the key to lasting impact.

“To drive impact and deepen our commitment, we must challenge ourselves to do more. Sustainability must be the foundation of how we innovate, operate, and serve the people who depend on us,” she said.

She acknowledged that the journey to sustainability is not always easy, describing it as a long and sometimes difficult path that requires consistency, creativity, and collective effort.

“Each of us has a role to play, whether it’s reducing our environmental footprint, supporting community projects, or making daily choices that contribute to a sustainable future,” she added.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Blewett, called on businesses, policymakers, and individuals to embrace sustainability as a shared responsibility in driving Ghana’s economic, social, and environmental transformation.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to integrating sustainability at the core of its operations and aligning its growth with environmental care, social inclusion, and ethical governance.

He described this year’s theme as a powerful reminder that sustainable development requires joint action across all sectors.

Driving Green Innovation and Net-Zero Commitment

Blewett outlined MTN Ghana’s ongoing investments in clean energy and eco-friendly technologies under its Project Zero initiative, which seeks to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“We are progressively reducing our carbon emissions across our operations,” he said. “Our data centers and MTN House are now more energy-efficient, and our suppliers are committing to carbon reduction targets.”

He revealed that MTN Ghana now operates ten electric vehicles as part of its transition to a greener fleet and that solar installations across its facilities have produced significant energy savings, contributing to its circular economy goals.

“We’ve banned single-use plastics, expanded recycling programs, and adopted eco-friendly materials in our products. These small steps are making a big difference in protecting our environment and promoting a culture of responsibility,” he said.

Government Commends MTN’s Climate Leadership

Cedrick Dzelu, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Climate Change and Sustainability, commended MTN Ghana for its leadership in integrating sustainability and climate sensitivity into its operations.

He noted that MTN’s initiatives, such as its focus on renewable energy and waste reduction, align closely with the government’s climate vision under President John Dramani Mahama and the broader national development agenda.

“This initiative aligns with the government’s goal to embed climate change and sustainability strategies across all ministries, departments, and agencies,” he said.

Dzelu explained that the government is mainstreaming climate action into national policy frameworks, including efforts to transition toward a 24-hour economy that incorporates environmentally responsible practices in both public and private sectors.