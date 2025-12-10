MTN Ghana Launches 16 Days Campaign Against Digital Violence

MTN Ghana partnered with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit to launch the 2025 edition of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence on Wednesday, December 4, at the Police Depot Cluster of Schools in Tesano, Accra. The campaign themed Unite to End Digital Violence Against Women and Children aims to protect vulnerable groups from cyberbullying, harassment and harmful online behaviors through nationwide awareness activities.

Over 100 students participated in the launch event featuring interactive sessions on cyber hygiene, cybersecurity tips and reporting mechanisms. Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, emphasized that the campaign addresses emerging forms of online abuse as more people spend significant portions of their lives in digital spaces.

According to Wiafe, society has grown familiar with physical forms of gender-based violence, but abuse has increasingly moved to the digital environment through cyberbullying, harassment and other harmful online actions disproportionately affecting women and girls. She stressed that while MTN strives to ensure everyone benefits from a modern connected life, the company bears responsibility for making the internet a safe space.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Owusuaa Kyeremeh, Director of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, highlighted rising dangers of digital violence and serious effects on women and girls. She explained that with a single click, someone can spread harmful videos, steal personal information or send threats that infringe on another person’s freedom.

Girls and young women are especially vulnerable to harassment, pressure to share sexual content, hacking and non-consensual distribution of private images, many of which go unreported, according to Kyeremeh. She urged students to become the generation that stops digital violence rather than remaining bystanders.

The campaign runs annually from November 25 to December 10, drawing global attention to efforts aimed at eliminating all forms of gender-based violence. This year’s focus on digital violence reflects increasing recognition that online abuse has become pervasive as society transitions more interactions to internet platforms.

MTN and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit are conducting various awareness activities nationwide throughout the campaign period. These efforts include coordinated radio interviews in the regions, school debates on preventing digital violence, film screenings, victim support information sessions and community engagement focused on online safety and violence prevention.

Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi, Director of Cybercrime and Child Protection Digital Forensic Laboratory, led an interactive session on cyber hygiene and cybersecurity tips alongside MTN representatives. The most engaged student received a tablet as recognition for active participation during the educational programme.

Wiafe encouraged students to speak up whenever they encounter harmful online behavior, reminding them that the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit is equipped to provide support. She urged reporting incidents to teachers, trusted adults or directly to the unit, emphasizing that many young people remain unaware that insulting or offensive online behavior constitutes cybercrime.

The Chief Corporate Services Officer highlighted partnerships with organizations including the Internet Watch Foundation to remove harmful content before it reaches users. She noted that uniting to end digital violence requires cooperation, empathy and vigilance from all stakeholders including technology companies, law enforcement, educators and families.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Benjamin Osei Addae, Director of Education at the Ghana Police Service, commended MTN and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit for collaborating on the initiative. He noted that such programmes play vital roles in equipping young people with knowledge needed to navigate digital platforms safely and responsibly.

Addae suggested that engagements should occur more regularly rather than just once every few months, emphasizing the importance of sustained digital literacy education. He praised the initiative for promoting child protection and digital awareness among students who represent the next generation of internet users.

MTN Ghana will host a film screening and victim support information session at Adam Community School in Cape Coast on December 10. Similar awareness programmes will be rolled out across the country during the 16-day period, reaching schools and communities in multiple regions.

The telecommunications company emphasized that activities are designed not only to educate but also to empower young people and communities to protect themselves and others. The campaign reinforces MTN Ghana’s commitment to promoting responsible digital behavior while ensuring the internet remains a safe and empowering space for everyone.

Statistics indicate that in Sub-Saharan Africa, 34 percent of young people aged between 18 and 24 experience online bullying. According to United Nations Women, 28 percent of women in Sub-Saharan Africa have experienced online violence, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing the region.

Digital violence manifests through various forms including cyberbullying, harassment, impersonation, sharing of harmful content, hacking, circulation of private images without consent and technology-facilitated stalking. These behaviors cause psychological and emotional harm that can have long-term consequences, particularly for women and children.

The launch brought together students, educators, police officials and MTN staff for discussions on online safety and ethical digital conduct. Participants learned about identifying harmful online behavior, understanding legal implications of digital abuse and developing strategies for safer internet engagement.

Both boys and girls participated in the educational sessions, reflecting recognition that addressing digital violence requires involving all genders from early ages. The approach aims to shape attitudes and behaviors while young people are still forming their understanding of appropriate online conduct.

The campaign theme Unite to End Digital Violence Against Women and Children, with the capitalized UNITE representing cooperation, solidarity and shared responsibility in tackling online abuse. The emphasis on collective action acknowledges that no single entity can address digital violence alone.

MTN Ghana operates as the market leader in Ghana’s mobile telecommunications industry, offering subscribers a range of services under Pay As You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services. The company is part of the MTN Group, a leading emerging market operator with a vision to lead delivery of a bold new digital world to customers.

The telecommunications provider’s strategy Ambition 2025: Leading Digital Solutions for Africa’s Progress emphasizes the company’s commitment to both digital inclusion and digital safety. The 16 Days of Activism campaign aligns with broader corporate social responsibility objectives focused on protecting vulnerable groups.