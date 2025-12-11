MTN Ghana is Set for 2025 Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on December 13

MTN Ghana is set for its annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event, themed “The Heart of Christmas,” promises an evening of uplifting music, scripture readings, and festive celebration for attendees across the city.

This year’s edition will feature performances from some of Ghana’s most celebrated musical talents, including award-winning gospel artiste Joe Mettle, highlife sensation Kuami Eugene, and acclaimed songwriter Kofi Kinaata.

The diverse lineup is expected to blend contemporary and traditional sounds, creating a rich musical experience for thousands of attendees.

Audiences can expect a mix of inspirational songs and festive melodies designed to capture the true spirit of the season.

The festival has become one of MTN Ghana’s most anticipated annual events, bringing together customers, families, stakeholders, and music lovers to reflect on the spiritual essence of Christmas.

Through live musical performances, traditional carols, and scripture readings, the event continues to highlight MTN’s commitment to community engagement and cultural celebration.

In addition to the performances, the festival will feature interactive segments, special lighting displays, and opportunities for charitable giving, emphasizing the importance of family, community, and generosity during the holiday season.

The programme is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM, with organizers expecting a large turnout.

The 2025 edition of the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols underscores MTN Ghana’s continued commitment to creating meaningful cultural experiences that unite communities and celebrate the joy of the season.