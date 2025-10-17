MTN Ghana Intensifies Cybersecurity Push for Staff and Customers

MTN Ghana is doubling down on protecting its workforce and millions of customers from escalating cyber threats, launching targeted awareness initiatives that reach from Accra boardrooms to rural classrooms as Cybersecurity Awareness Month unfolds.

The telecom giant’s latest push came into focus at a staff engagement session in Kumasi, where senior managers outlined the company’s expanding efforts to create what they’re calling a secure digital future. Jacqueline Hanson Kotei, Senior Manager for Enterprise Information Security and Governance at MTN Ghana, made clear that the company sees cybersecurity as a responsibility extending far beyond corporate networks.

“We live in an age where fraud and scams are rampant,” Kotei told attendees. She pointed out something that might surprise many parents: even toddlers as young as three are now online, scrolling through TikTok and YouTube, creating new vulnerabilities that didn’t exist a generation ago.

The Kumasi event, which brought together staff from the northern sector with others joining virtually, carried the theme “Securing Our Digital Future.” It wasn’t just corporate talk, though. Panel discussions featuring senior managers tackled real-world cybersecurity threats and practical steps that both employees and everyday customers can take to protect themselves online.

MTN Ghana’s approach reflects a dual reality. The company must secure its own sprawling digital infrastructure while simultaneously protecting customers who increasingly rely on mobile money platforms and digital communication services. That’s a massive undertaking in a country where mobile money has become essential for millions of Ghanaians conducting daily transactions.

The company has already rolled out public education campaigns, including the “Don’t Share Your PIN” initiative, aiming to instill basic cyber hygiene practices among users. It’s straightforward advice, but Kotei emphasized that many Ghanaians still don’t grasp how easily their digital footprint can be exploited by criminals. Oversharing personal information online remains a widespread problem, she noted.

What sets MTN Ghana’s current efforts apart is the scope. The company is implementing cybersecurity education programmes in both rural and urban areas, including secondary schools. Recognizing that English alone won’t reach everyone, they’re delivering these programmes in multiple local languages to ensure the message resonates across Ghana’s diverse population.

Kotei pushed the idea that every Ghanaian should become a “cybersecurity ambassador” within their own homes and communities. It’s an ambitious vision, but one that makes sense given how rapidly digital technology and smart devices are spreading throughout the country. The threats are evolving faster than many people realize, and MTN Ghana seems to recognize that waiting for customers to educate themselves isn’t a viable strategy.

The timing matters too. As Ghana’s digital economy expands, so does the attack surface for cybercriminals. Mobile money fraud, phishing attempts, and identity theft are growing problems, particularly as more Ghanaians conduct financial transactions through their phones. MTN Ghana, as the country’s largest telecom operator, inevitably becomes both a target and a gatekeeper.

Kotei praised the National Cybersecurity Authority for its work strengthening national cyber resilience, signaling that MTN Ghana views this as a collaborative effort requiring coordination among government agencies, private companies, and ordinary citizens. The company pledged to continue working with various stakeholders to build what it calls a safe and secure digital ecosystem.

Whether these initiatives will meaningfully reduce cybercrime remains to be seen. Education campaigns are important, but they’re only effective if people actually change their behavior. Still, MTN Ghana’s multi-pronged approach targeting different age groups, regions, and languages suggests they’re serious about making cybersecurity accessible to all their customers, not just the tech-savvy urban elite.

For now, the message from Kumasi is clear: MTN Ghana wants Ghanaians to understand that cybersecurity isn’t just the company’s problem. It’s everyone’s responsibility in an increasingly connected nation.