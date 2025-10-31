MTN Ghana Intensifies Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign Across Service Centers

MTN Ghana has doubled down on its commitment to digital safety, launching targeted customer education initiatives as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month celebrations. The telecommunications giant is taking its message directly to the streets, visiting service centers and engaging customers face to face on protecting themselves in an increasingly digital landscape.

Speaking at the Digital for Good Masterclass in Accra, Sandra Oduro Antwi, Senior Specialist for Marketing at MTN Ghana, revealed the company’s hands on approach to cybersecurity education. She explained that MTN teams have been visiting locations like Abeka and Ablemkpe to interact with customers, answer questions, and clear up common misconceptions about online safety.

“October is globally recognized as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and we’re taking deliberate steps to ensure that Ghanaians understand how to protect themselves online,” Ms. Oduro Antwi said. The initiative comes at a time when cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, targeting individuals who may not fully grasp the risks of their digital habits.

Beyond customer outreach, MTN Ghana has ramped up internal training programs aimed at reducing vulnerabilities from within the organization itself. Ms. Oduro Antwi acknowledged that many security breaches don’t stem from malicious intent but rather from employees who lack adequate awareness.

“A lot of the risks we face come from within, not necessarily from malicious intent, but from lack of awareness,” she noted. “We are ensuring that our staff are well educated so they don’t inadvertently open the gates for attacks.”

The marketing specialist offered practical advice for everyday internet users, urging them to adopt basic “cyber hygiene” practices. She emphasized the importance of strong passwords, comparing them to toothbrushes, items you don’t share and change regularly. She recommended password managers and two factor authentication, particularly for essential applications like WhatsApp.

Ms. Oduro Antwi also cautioned against using unsecured public Wi-Fi networks and stressed the need to verify suspicious requests for money or personal information. “If someone claims to be your friend and asks you to send money, always verify. One phone call can save you from being scammed,” she advised.

Jacqueline Hanson-Kotei, Senior Manager for Enterprise Information Security and Governance at MTN Ghana, delivered the keynote address, outlining the company’s broader vision for technology as a catalyst for positive social change. She positioned the Digital for Good Masterclass as part of MTN’s mission to build confidence in technology use while maintaining robust ethical and security standards.

“Innovation and creativity are at the heart of our digital transformation journey,” Ms. Hanson-Kotei said. “Our goal is to ensure that technology becomes a force for good, empowering individuals, creating opportunities, and driving inclusive development.”

She highlighted MTN’s investments in digital skills training, entrepreneurship support, and technology driven initiatives spanning agriculture and education. Through programs like the MTN Centre of Excellence, the company is promoting smart farming practices, improving market access, and providing financial tools that boost productivity for local enterprises.

“We are not just investing in technology, we are investing in people,” Ms. Hanson-Kotei emphasized. “By building digital skills and supporting innovation, we are strengthening Ghana’s capacity to compete in the digital economy.”

The senior manager called for stronger collaboration between private sector players, academic institutions, and government bodies to create sustainable digital ecosystems that prioritize social impact alongside profitability. She urged stakeholders to view technology adoption through a lens of community transformation rather than purely commercial gain.

“As we embrace technology, let us use it not just for profit, but to improve lives, transform communities, and build a resilient digital future for Ghana,” she added.

The Digital for Good Masterclass brought together professionals, innovators, and young entrepreneurs to explore responsible technology adoption, digital security challenges, and opportunities for sustainable innovation across various industries. The event reflects a growing recognition among Ghanaian businesses that cybersecurity education must extend beyond corporate walls to reach everyday users who form the backbone of the digital economy.

MTN Ghana’s broader Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign operates under the theme “Living with Security” and includes partnerships with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications to engage stakeholders in churches, mosques, and schools on topics like managing misinformation, digital parenting, and online safety.