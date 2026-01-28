MTN Ghana Injects US$2 Million into One Million Coders Programme to Empower Youth Digital Skills

MTN Ghana has announced a US$ 2 million contribution to the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations to support the Government of Ghana’s flagship One Million Coders Programme, a strategic initiative to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation agenda and deepen youth empowerment and skills development.

The funding will help the Government of Ghana to train one million Ghanaians in coding and digital skills, equipping young people with future-ready competencies to participate effectively in the digital economy and contribute to national development.

The contribution follows a commitment by MTN Group’s Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita and Vice President (VP) for Ghana, Southern and East Africa, and Ghana, Ebenezer Asante and Stephen Blewett during engagements with the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations on the sidelines of the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last year.

These discussions focused on strengthening public–private collaboration to build Africa’s digital capacity, unlock innovation and create inclusive economic opportunities through technology.

Speaking about the reason for the support, Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN

Ghana, said, “At MTN Ghana, youth empowerment is a critical priority.

Africa has the youngest population in the world, offering Ghana an unprecedented opportunity to equip its youth with future- fit digital skills.

Through our support for the One Million Coders Programme, we are creating pathways for young people to acquire new skills, embrace innovation, and access opportunities in the digital economy. When we invest in our youth, we invest in the long-term prosperity and sustainability of our nation”.

He added that equipping young people with digital skills aligns with MTN’s belief that technology should be a force for good, enabling inclusive growth and shared value.

The One Million Coders Programme, led by the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, is a key pillar of Ghana’s digitalisation agenda. The programme aims to build a strong pool of digital talent to support public-sector modernisation, private-sector growth, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

By expanding access to coding and software development skills, the initiative is expected to boost productivity, drive innovation, and strengthen Ghana’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.

MTN Ghana’s support for the programme is firmly aligned with MTN Group’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, particularly its focus on digital inclusion, education, and youth development.

Digital skills development remains a cornerstone of MTN’s ambition to ensure that

communities are not left behind in the digital era and that young people are equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Beyond this contribution, MTN Ghana continues to invest significantly in Ghana’s ICT ecosystem.

The company is working with the Government of Ghana to establish a US$25 million ICT Centre, which will serve as a hub for innovation, skills training, and digital collaboration.

In addition, the MTN Ghana Foundation continues to support a range of digital education and ICT- focused programmes nationwide, including the Ministry’s Girls in ICT programme, reinforcing MTN’s commitment to developing digital capabilities, advancing education, and empowering communities.

These investments underscore MTN Ghana’s long-standing commitment to national development, leveraging technology and partnerships to drive digital transformation, empower youth, and support sustainable socio-economic growth.

Through sponsorships such as the One Million Coders Programme, MTN Ghana continues to demonstrate its dedication to building a digitally skilled population capable of shaping Ghana’s future.

