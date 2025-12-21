MTN Ghana Honours Customers in Grand Style at Yellow Soirée in Accra

MTN Ghana has marked 10 years of its Customer Soirée, popularly known as the Yellow Soirée, with a grand celebration at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, honouring customers whose loyalty and partnership have remained central to the company’s growth and success over the past decade.

The annual event brought together distinguished guests, valued customers, stakeholders, business partners, and members of the media for an evening of appreciation, engagement, and entertainment, aimed at strengthening the relationship between MTN Ghana and its customers.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, described the Yellow Soirée as a unique platform created to move beyond routine business interactions and connect with customers on a more personal level.

“This year’s soirée is especially meaningful because it marks a decade of shared moments, open conversations, and strong relationships built on trust and partnership,” Mr. Blewett said. “Our theme, A Decade of Joyful Connections – Celebrating You, reflects our deep appreciation for the customers who make everything we do possible.”

He explained that the initiative, introduced in 2015, was designed to create space for dialogue, feedback, and genuine appreciation, noting that customer insights gathered over the years have influenced improvements in MTN’s network quality, digital services, Mobile Money platform, and customer experience initiatives.

According to Mr. Blewett, every call, message, data session, and Mobile Money transaction represents trust placed in MTN by individuals, households, businesses, schools, and communities across Ghana a trust that continues to drive the company’s investments and innovation agenda.

On behalf of MTN Ghana’s Board of Directors, management, engineers, agents, customer service teams, and channel partners, the CEO thanked customers for choosing MTN and for their unwavering loyalty.

Highlighting a major milestone in 2025, Mr. Blewett announced the approval of the merger between Mobile Money Limited and Mobile Financial Services Limited, describing it as a strategic move that strengthens MTN’s foundation for innovation and positions the company to deliver safer, more inclusive, and more advanced digital and financial services nationwide.

He further disclosed that 2026 will mark MTN Ghana’s 30th anniversary, assuring customers of continued investments in network expansion, improved coverage, faster internet speeds, and enhanced customer experience and loyalty programmes as part of preparations for the milestone celebration.

The Chief Customer Experience Officer of MTN Ghana, Jemima Kotei-Walsh reiterated the company’s gratitude to customers and stakeholders for their sustained support over the past decade.

“We recognize and sincerely thank our valued customers and stakeholders for their loyalty. This programme has run consistently for the past 10 years, and the theme A Decade of Joyful Connections captures the strong relationships we have built with our customers,” she said.

Ms. Jemima noted that MTN Ghana’s customers remain the backbone of the business and assured them of exciting loyalty benefits and customer-focused initiatives in the coming year.

“There is a lot to look forward to in 2026. We are hopeful that more customers will join our network, and as we approach our 30th anniversary in Ghana, we have many surprises lined up,” she added.

She reaffirmed MTN Ghana’s dedication to creating a more connected, inclusive, and digitally empowered society, while maintaining strong partnerships with customers who continue to fuel the company’s success.

The celebration itself reflected MTN Ghana’s appreciation for its customers. All attendees received gift parcels, while 50 randomly selected customers were rewarded with high-end devices including iPhones, Samsung smartphones, tablets, and other branded MTN souvenirs.

In a special highlight of the evening, customers who celebrated their birthdays on the same day were also honoured with birthday cakes and special MTN gifts, adding a warm and personal touch to the occasion.

The night concluded with dynamic musical performances from award-winning musician Kofi Kinaata, who thrilled guests with a selection of his popular hits, adding colour, energy, and excitement to the celebratory atmosphere.