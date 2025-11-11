MTN Ghana Hails Black Queens WAFCON Qualification

MTN Ghana has congratulated the Black Queens for their spectacular qualification to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to be staged in Morocco. The telecommunications giant, which serves as the leading sponsor of the senior women’s national football team, praised their dominant performance against Egypt.

In a statement, Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, described the Black Queens’ emphatic aggregate victory as a testament to their hard work, determination, and unyielding fighting spirit. The team secured qualification with a commanding performance that saw them complete a 7-0 aggregate demolition of Egypt.

“Your spectacular victory is not only a statement of intent but also a reflection of your teamwork and excellence. You have made the nation proud, and we celebrate this outstanding achievement with you,” Blewett said.

The MTN CEO urged the team to maintain their focus as they prepare for the continental showpiece. He emphasized that the journey ahead demands even greater dedication and discipline from the players. “As you look ahead to the tournament in Morocco, we encourage you to stay focused, disciplined, and committed to even harder training. The task ahead is great, but so is your potential,” he stated.

MTN serves as headline sponsor for four national teams, including the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Satellites, and Black Starlets, under a two-year agreement. The company has maintained a long relationship with Ghanaian football through its sponsorship of the MTN FA Cup since the 2010/11 season.

Reaffirming MTN’s continuous support for women’s football and Ghana’s national teams, Blewett likened the Black Queens’ fighting spirit to the company’s own “Can-Do Spirit,” which symbolizes resilience, belief, and the drive to achieve excellence.

“At MTN, we believe in the Can-Do Spirit, a spirit of resilience, excellence, and belief in possibilities. Just like MTN continues to connect millions and make dreams happen, we have absolute faith and confidence that the Black Queens will rise, shine, and deliver outstanding performances come WAFCON 2026,” the MTN CEO added.

The Black Queens sealed their qualification following a 4-0 victory in the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on 28 October 2025. Doris Boaduwaa scored a hat-trick while Comfort Yeboah netted her first senior international goal. Ghana had won the first leg 3-0 in Ismailia.

The qualification marks Ghana’s 14th appearance at the continental showpiece and confirms consecutive WAFCON participations for the first time since missing the tournament between 2018 and 2024. The team won bronze at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco.

A semifinal finish at the 2026 tournament would guarantee the Black Queens a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The Black Queens’ qualification marks a remarkable comeback and reignites hopes for Ghana’s resurgence in women’s football on the continental stage.