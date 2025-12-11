MTN Ghana Graduates 80 Young Professionals with 60 Percent Women

MTN Ghana graduated 80 young professionals from its 2025 Graduate Development Programme on November 20 at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, with women comprising 60 percent of the cohort.

The telecommunications company designed the initiative to advance female representation across its workforce as part of a broader strategy targeting 50 percent women employees by 2030. The graduating class included participants from 18 African countries who completed training in technology, digital services and business innovation.

Abdallah Ibrahim, Acting Chief Human Resource Officer for MTN Ghana, confirmed the company has increased female workforce representation by approximately 5 percent since beginning monitoring efforts in 2020. According to Ibrahim, women now account for roughly 43 percent of the organization’s total workforce, demonstrating measurable progress toward the 2030 target.

The intentional recruitment approach through the Graduate Development Programme forms a central pillar of MTN’s diversity strategy. Ibrahim characterized the initiative as leveraging structured training programs to drive systematic change in gender composition across the telecommunications operator’s African markets.

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Chief Executive Officer of the Telecoms Chamber, delivered the keynote address commending MTN for developing African talent with particular emphasis on the substantial female presence in the graduating class. She encouraged graduates to maintain authenticity while navigating competitive digital industry environments.

Kagiso Malepe, Manager of the MTN Global Graduate Programme, identified cultural harmonization as a primary challenge when bringing together individuals from different countries and backgrounds under unified organizational identity. With MTN operating across multiple African markets, the programme emphasizes single culture integration while respecting diverse perspectives among participants.

The graduation ceremony brought together delegates from MTN’s pan African operations, reflecting the company’s regional footprint and commitment to developing leadership talent across markets. Graduates received certificates recognizing completion of the structured development programme and are expected to assume roles supporting MTN’s digital transformation objectives.

MTN Ghana operates as the market leader in Ghana’s mobile telecommunications sector, offering services under pay as you go, pay monthly and mobile financial services categories. The company trades on the Ghana Stock Exchange as Scancom PLC and forms part of MTN Group, which positions itself as an emerging market telecommunications leader across Africa.

The Graduate Development Programme aligns with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy focused on leading digital solutions for African progress. The initiative addresses both workforce diversity objectives and talent pipeline development for technology and telecommunications sectors experiencing rapid growth across the continent.

Female representation in technology and telecommunications industries remains below parity across most African markets, making targeted recruitment and development programmes significant for sector transformation. MTN’s structured approach through graduate training provides measured pathway toward stated diversity goals while building technical capacity.