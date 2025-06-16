MTN Ghana Foundation Named Ghana’s Top Corporate Blood Donor

The MTN Ghana Foundation has been recognised as the No. 1 Corporate Institution in Ghana by the National Blood Service (NBS) in commemoration of World Blood Donor Day, for its outstanding contribution to voluntary blood donation through its annual “Save A Life” campaign.

This year’s honour highlights the Foundation’s long-standing commitment to supporting Ghana’s healthcare system and saving lives through voluntary blood donation. During the 2025 edition of the campaign, the Foundation mobilised 6,620 units of blood across the country—thanks to the active participation of MTN staff, known as “MTNers,” and the general public.

Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, expressed excitement over the recognition and extended gratitude to all who contributed.

“This award is a true testament to the collective efforts of MTNers and all voluntary donors who made the 2025 campaign a success. We are proud of the impact the ‘Save A Life’ initiative continues to make, and we remain committed to supporting the National Blood Service to meet Ghana’s blood supply needs,” she said.

Now in its 13th year, the “Save A Life” campaign is one of MTN Ghana Foundation’s flagship health initiatives aimed at addressing the perennial shortage of blood in the country’s health facilities. It supports the National Blood Service by organising nationwide donation drives to ensure adequate blood supply for emergencies, maternal care, and surgical procedures.

The National Blood Service, in presenting the award, commended the Foundation for its consistent support and advocacy, noting that MTN’s contributions have significantly boosted national blood reserves and saved thousands of lives annually.

World Blood Donor Day is marked globally on June 14 to raise awareness about the importance of safe blood and to celebrate voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving contributions.

The MTN Ghana Foundation has reiterated its commitment to advancing health, education, and economic empowerment in Ghana through initiatives like “Save A Life.”

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh