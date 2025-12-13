MTN Ghana Foundation Inaugurates Three Million Cedi Agricultural Training Facility

MTN Ghana Foundation officially opened the Vegetable Center of Excellence at the University of Ghana School of Agriculture on December 12, 2025, investing over three million Ghana cedis in infrastructure designed to equip students and unemployed youth with practical farming skills. The solar powered facility will be managed by agronomic solutions provider Defarmercist to train young entrepreneurs in modern vegetable production and agribusiness.

The five acre center features three greenhouse structures including one nursery unit, a fully equipped training and conference room, administrative offices, two boreholes, four water storage tanks and a 24 kilowatt solar power system. Infrastructure includes mechanized open field plots, ploughing and mulching systems, drip irrigation with digital valves and timers supporting sustainable water management. Training modules cover seedling nursing, smart irrigation installation and scheduling, transplanting, fertigation management, pest and disease control, and post harvest handling.

MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett stated the facility reflects commitment to promoting initiatives fostering real economic growth as the telecommunications company pursues its vision creating an inclusive digital world incorporating agriculture. According to Blewett, the center enables students, young entrepreneurs and smallholder farmers to receive training in innovative techniques, sustainable practices and digital greenhouse management transforming agriculture into a lucrative, viable and high technology career.

Blewett emphasized the center helps beneficiaries transition from job seekers to job creators through modern farming approaches. The executive highlighted that agriculture can be controlled entirely from mobile phones, aligning with digital transformation priorities. He described the project as a long term investment in Ghana’s food security, economic stability and human potential during the ceremony held ahead of national Farmers Day celebrations.

Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, underscored MTN Ghana’s commitment to sustainability through initiatives delivering long term scalable impacts. According to Wiafe, impact remains key with everything designed to be scalable, far reaching and accessible to those who might otherwise remain unemployed. She noted that Defarmercist demonstrated it takes just three months to reach market with proper tools and support, enabling many more young people to gain meaningful employment access.

Professor Felix Ankomah Asante, Pro Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development at the University of Ghana, remarked that the hub provides vital links between theory and practice. Students engaging with the hub gain confidence, practical skills and networks making them both employable and entrepreneurial from day one. The partnership demonstrates that when private sector, academia and development oriented foundations align investments, outcomes can exceed the sum of their parts creating transformation platforms.

Kwasi Etu Bonde, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, commended MTN Ghana Foundation, the University of Ghana and Defarmercist for the sustainable initiative significantly contributing to job creation and Ghanaian wellbeing. He noted the initiative makes agriculture more attractive to young people, with partnerships like the collaboration between the University of Ghana and Defarmercist supported by MTN Ghana Foundation funding enhancing government efforts making agriculture appealing to youth.

Samuel Agyemang, Co Founder of Defarmercist Group, emphasized the center’s role attracting young people to agriculture through technology demonstrations transforming farming into profitable and sustainable business. Students will witness technological applications, ensuring they become job creators rather than job seekers upon graduation, ready to drive innovation in agribusiness. The company will manage operations ensuring effective training delivery and center sustainability.

Teachers and students from Presbyterian Senior High Technical School in Aburi who benefited from MTN Ghana Foundation’s smart farming initiative during its annual employee volunteer program in 2024 attended the event celebrating the occasion. Their presence demonstrated continuity between MTN Ghana Foundation’s various agricultural interventions supporting youth skills development across educational institutions.

The facility was handed over to the University of Ghana before the national Farmers Day celebration scheduled for December 13, 2025. The timing emphasizes agriculture’s importance to national development and recognizes farmer contributions to food security. MTN Ghana positioned the launch strategically to align with national celebrations honoring agricultural sector participants.

Samuel Koranteng, MTN Foundation Board Member, described the center as an extension of the foundation’s 18 year legacy in health, education and economic empowerment. The project represents MTN Foundation’s first major investment in agriculture, equipping young people with practical skills from budgeting to mechanized farming preparing them to become agripreneurs. Over 182 students from the School of Agriculture have already gained practical skills, with the facility creating more than ten jobs.

Professor Eric Nartey, Dean of the School of Agriculture, underscored vegetables as essential food sources whose production demands mechanized and efficient farming techniques. The School collaborates with farmers and strategic partners promoting sustainable farming practices, particularly in vegetable production. The center enables students to access modern equipment and technologies not typically available through traditional agricultural education approaches.

Blewett highlighted MTN Ghana’s broader efforts digitizing agricultural supply chains and providing unbanked farmers with financial services access through MTN Mobile Money. Initially targeting high value crops such as cocoa, these initiatives now expand covering wider agricultural markets. Since 2022, the MTN Foundation trained over 200 rural women in digital farming skills, mechanized farming, drip irrigation and fertigation systems enabling year round production.

The chief executive expressed concern about youth disinterest in farming, stating many young people want jobs but reject farming. He emphasized that without technology integration, agriculture will remain outdated, requiring digital transformation to accelerate faster than current rates. MTN Ghana also operates the Digital for Good Masterclass training young agricultural players on digital solutions for finance, market access and cybersecurity.

Wiafe highlighted MTN’s target achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, reflected in the solar powered infrastructure demonstrating environmental sustainability commitments. The center’s wider impact includes short agricultural courses for the public and pathways to youth employment. She emphasized the project must be scalable making meaningful impacts on communities, youth and the economy beyond immediate training beneficiaries.

Doctor Naa Lamle Amissah, Senior Lecturer, described the center as a combined training facility and incubator with success measured not only in harvests but in student confidence seeing agriculture as viable careers. The facility provides hands on learning environments where students apply theoretical knowledge acquired in classrooms to real agricultural production scenarios, bridging gaps between academic instruction and practical implementation.

Etu Bonde stated the center supports the Feed Ghana Programme targeting training for 300 young entrepreneurs. He praised technology driven approaches including fertigation, drip irrigation, mulching and nutrient recycling contributing to modern agricultural methods. The government recognizes private sector partnerships as essential complements to national efforts transforming agriculture into attractive youth employment sectors.

The center currently cultivates approximately six vegetable varieties including tomatoes, peppers and lettuce. Production demonstrates practical applications of greenhouse farming, open field cultivation and integrated pest management strategies. Vegetable crops were selected based on market demand, nutritional value and production cycle efficiency allowing multiple harvests annually maximizing training opportunities and economic returns.

Ghana spends nearly two billion United States dollars annually on food imports despite having land and talent capable of making the nation a major food producer. Blewett reiterated MTN’s commitment empowering farmers through digital solutions referencing MTN’s M Agric program, support for rural women farmers and youth focused agritech training. The center addresses import dependency by building local production capacity through skilled youth entering vegetable farming.

The facility emphasizes sustainable mechanized farming inspiring citizens to embrace urban farming as pathways to food security and self sufficiency. Located at University of Ghana farms in Legon, the center provides accessible training locations for students and community members interested in acquiring modern agricultural skills. Its position within academic infrastructure enables integration with ongoing research and curriculum development initiatives.

Defarmercist co founder emphasized the goal ensuring every student graduating from the university gains employable skills in agriculture. The center provides practical experience in modern farming preparing students for commercial agriculture open to anyone interested in training beyond university enrollment. This inclusive approach extends benefits to unemployed youth and smallholder farmers seeking to expand their farms and enterprises.

The project represents a two year pilot assessing scalability and effectiveness before potential expansion incorporating drones, laboratories and incubation facilities supporting young entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions for agricultural challenges. Future outlays could establish additional centers across Ghana replicating the model in different regions addressing local production needs and training demands.

MTN Ghana continues pursuing its Ambition 2025 strategy focused on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress. The Vegetable Center of Excellence demonstrates how telecommunications companies can leverage their technological expertise and financial resources supporting broader development objectives beyond core business operations. Scancom PLC, the parent company, is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange maintaining corporate social responsibility commitments.