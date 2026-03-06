MTN Ghana Foundation Hands Over Ultra-Modern GH¢15m Accident and Emergency Block to Ho Teaching Hospital

The MTN Ghana Foundation has officially commissioned a newly completed and expanded Accident and Emergency (A&E) Block at the Ho Teaching Hospital, significantly boosting emergency healthcare delivery for residents of the Volta and Oti regions.

The project, which began in June 2024, was completed at a cost of over GH¢15 million and forms part of the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure across Ghana.

The ultra-modern facility is equipped with specialised medical equipment, including patient monitors, infusion pumps, hospital beds and an elevator, all designed to improve emergency response and enhance patient outcomes.

Emergency care critical to saving lives

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, said the project reflects the Foundation’s dedication to supporting life-saving healthcare interventions nationwide.

“Emergency care is the front door of every hospital. In those critical moments when life hangs in the balance, the right facility and equipment can make the difference between life and death,” she said.

She explained that the new Accident and Emergency block was constructed to international standards, with sustainability, accessibility and inclusivity at its core.

According to her, the Foundation will continue to partner health institutions to improve healthcare delivery and plans to construct another health facility and provide modern diagnostic equipment to selected hospitals later this year.

Government commends partnership

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, described the project as a powerful example of how public-private partnerships can transform healthcare delivery.

On behalf of John Dramani Mahama, the government and the people of the Volta Region, he expressed gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation for what he described as a monumental act of corporate philanthropy.

He noted that the intervention aligns with government efforts to rebuild and strengthen the health sector through increased investment, reforms to the National Health Insurance Scheme and the expansion of specialised care at teaching hospitals.

Mr. Gunu urged management of the hospital to ensure proper maintenance of the facility and effective utilisation of the equipment, while appealing to other corporate institutions to support healthcare development in the region.

Call for specialist expansion

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Lydia Aziato, welcomed the intervention and emphasised the importance of strengthening specialist services at the hospital.

She explained that the teaching hospital serves as the primary training centre for students of the university.

“Our students go to other facilities, but this teaching hospital is our main training centre. This intervention will help us rise to the level expected of a teaching hospital,” she said.

Professor Aziato noted that although the hospital has been upgraded to a teaching hospital, some key infrastructure needed for specialist training is still lacking.

She therefore called for additional investment in areas such as maternal and child health and the establishment of a cardiac centre, noting that the university already has trained cardiac specialists who cannot fully practise locally due to limited facilities.

She also highlighted the challenges associated with referring emergency patients to Accra and stressed the need for advanced specialist services in Ho to save lives and strengthen healthcare delivery in the region.

Strengthening emergency response

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Hintermann K. K. Mbroh, said the expanded Accident and Emergency unit significantly improves the hospital’s ability to handle emergencies.

“In moments of trauma and sudden illness, the difference between life and death depends on how quickly and effectively care can be delivered. This expansion strengthens our readiness to respond to those critical situations,” he said.

Dr. Mbroh thanked the MTN Ghana Foundation for the support and reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to providing quality healthcare grounded in safety, accountability and compassion.

Milestone for the region

The Board Chair of the hospital, Delanyo Tsidi Dorvlo, described the commissioning as a major milestone for healthcare delivery in the Volta and Oti regions.

“Today marks an important moment for our hospital and for healthcare delivery in this region. Emergency care is the front door of any hospital, and this expansion significantly strengthens our ability to respond effectively in moments of crisis,” he said.

Dr. Dorvlo emphasised that while infrastructure is critical, the hospital remains committed to complementing modern facilities with a strong culture of safety, teamwork, accountability and compassion. The commissioning forms part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of MTN’s operations in Ghana.

The expanded Accident and Emergency block is expected to reduce referrals outside the region and significantly improve emergency healthcare outcomes for thousands of residents across the Volta and Oti regions.