MTN Ghana Foundation Donates 150 Baby Hampers to New Mothers at Korle Bu

The MTN Ghana Foundation has donated 150 baby hampers to mothers who delivered during the Christmas season at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, as part of its annual Boxing Day outreach programme to support families and appreciate customers nationwide.

The donation forms part of a nationwide initiative by the Foundation, which is distributing about 700 baby hampers to mothers in 30 hospitals nationwide during the festive period.

Speaking at the presentation, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, said the initiative reflects MTN’s enduring commitment to social responsibility and its tradition of giving back to society, particularly during the festive season.

She explained that Boxing Day offers a meaningful opportunity to support new mothers, especially those who may lack essential items required to care for their babies during the critical early stages of life.

“At MTN, giving back is part of who we are. Today, we are here to support mothers who delivered during this Christmas period, to put smiles on their faces and to show our appreciation to our customers and stakeholders for their continued support,” Mrs. Wiafe stated.

She disclosed that out of the total 700 hampers being distributed nationwide, 150 were allocated to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, underscoring the Foundation’s continued partnership with the country’s premier referral facility.

Mrs. Wiafe also used the occasion to caution customers to remain vigilant during the festive season, particularly against mobile money fraud.

She urged the public never to share their Mobile Money (MoMo) PINs with anyone, stressing that MTN will never request such information, and encouraged customers to report suspicious calls through official MTN customer care channels.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, the Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Charles Takyi, expressed profound appreciation to the MTN Ghana Foundation for its sustained support to the department over the years.

“This is not the first time MTN has supported us. They have been a backbone to the department, including the renovation of our maternity second floor and other critical interventions,” Dr. Takyi said.

He highlighted key challenges facing the department, including the need for improved infrastructure, modern medical equipment, and adequate logistics to enhance maternal and neonatal care.

He therefore appealed to corporate institutions, non-governmental organisations, and development partners to support efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery at the facility.

Dr. Takyi assured the public of the department’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare services in the coming year and extended Christmas and New Year goodwill messages to patients and the general public.

The beneficiaries who received the baby hampers expressed joy and appreciation to the MTN Ghana Foundation for coming to their aid during the festive season. They commended MTN for the timely support, noting that the items would significantly ease the financial burden of caring for their newborns. The beneficiaries also praised the Foundation for its continued commitment to supporting mothers and families, describing the gesture as thoughtful and impactful.