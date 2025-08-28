MTN Ghana Foundation Chairman Highlights Youth Development Priorities

The board chairman of MTN Ghana Foundation emphasized the organization’s focus on youth development during a stakeholder engagement session in Accra yesterday.

Professor Franklyn Manu addressed media representatives, foundation beneficiaries, and partners at the telecommunications company’s “Bright Conversations” event, discussing the foundation’s ongoing initiatives across Ghana. He praised MTN Ghana’s leadership for sustained financial commitment to the foundation’s programs.

Manu highlighted concerns about young people’s future prospects in Ghana, stating that the foundation continues prioritizing opportunities for youth success. He advised young Ghanaians to maintain honesty and strong work ethics while pursuing their goals.

The foundation operates through three primary areas: education support including scholarships and school infrastructure, healthcare investments in medical equipment and community programs, and economic empowerment through entrepreneurship and skills development initiatives.

During the interactive session, foundation beneficiaries shared testimonies about their experiences with MTN programs. Recipients credited the organization with life-changing interventions and sustained investments in their communities.

Manu acknowledged the foundation’s limitations while expressing satisfaction with collaborative efforts that create meaningful community impact. He attributed the foundation’s success to MTN’s consistent commitment to addressing gaps in health, education, and economic empowerment sectors.

The foundation chairman stressed MTN’s dedication to ensuring brighter futures for Ghanaian youth through programs designed to provide necessary knowledge, skills, and values for personal development.

MTN Ghana operates as the country’s leading mobile telecommunications provider, offering services including pay-as-you-go options, monthly plans, and mobile financial services. The company forms part of MTN Group, which positions itself as an emerging market leader focused on digital solutions across Africa.

The foundation’s work spans multiple regions of Ghana, targeting underserved communities through its three-pillar approach. Education initiatives include digital learning programs and infrastructure development, while health investments focus on expanding healthcare access in rural areas.

Economic empowerment programs aim to create sustainable livelihoods through skills training and entrepreneurship support. The foundation reports transforming thousands of lives since its establishment, though specific impact metrics were not provided during the session.

MTN Ghana trades on the Ghana Stock Exchange through its parent company Scancom PLC. The telecommunications firm operates under its “Ambition 2025” strategy, which emphasizes leading digital solutions for African development.

The “Bright Conversations” series represents MTN’s ongoing stakeholder engagement efforts, bringing together various community representatives to discuss company operations and social impact initiatives. Yesterday’s session focused specifically on the foundation’s role in national development efforts.