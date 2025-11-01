MTN Ghana Forges Journalist Benefits Amidst Infrastructure Challenges

MTN Ghana is crafting exclusive benefits for journalists in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association. The initiative, which includes educational scholarships and tailored mobile packages, was announced during the 2025 MTN Media and Stakeholder Forum.

Corporate Communications Manager Efua Falconer revealed the collaboration following an appeal for support from young journalists. She stated the company is working directly with GJA leadership to finalize the packages for members in good standing. Central Regional GJA Chairman Kingsley Nana Buadu welcomed the initiative and urged non members to register and qualify for the upcoming benefits.

Meanwhile, a significant operational challenge emerged during a panel discussion. MTN’s General Manager for Network Operations, Magnus Coffie, disclosed that the company spends an estimated 20 million Cedis annually to repair and relocate fibre cables damaged by construction activities. He called for greater collaboration with road contractors and developers to map out cable relocation before projects begin, a move that would prevent widespread service disruptions.

In a related development, MTN’s Internal Audit and Forensics General Manager, Michael Gbewonyo, confirmed the company is working with security agencies to combat mobile fraud. He advised subscribers to remain vigilant against suspicious communications, emphasizing that public awareness is a critical tool in fighting scammers.