MTN Ghana Engages Bloggers at 2025 Media and Stakeholder Forum

MTN Ghana has organised the 2025 Media and Bloggers Forum in Accra, bringing together members of the New Media Association of Ghana (NMAG), journalists, and digital influencers to discuss the evolving media landscape and strengthen collaboration with the company.

The forum, which has become a key engagement platform for MTN, highlighted the company’s investments in digital infrastructure, customer experience, and the fight against mobile fraud, while emphasizing the role of bloggers and new media in shaping public discourse.

Responsible Media Practices Highlighted

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana, underscored the importance of responsible media practices in an era of fast-paced digital communication.

“The work you do has a direct impact on society. As a brand, we are committed to supporting your growth, but we also encourage you to uphold credibility and responsibility in all your platforms,” she said.

She commended bloggers and influencers for their contributions to national conversations and urged them to remain professional, ethical, and innovative in their reporting.

MTN’s Infrastructure and Next-Generation Technology

Reuben Opata, the Chief Technology Officer of MTN Ghana, shared insights with participants about MTN’s infrastructure, highlighting network sites, transmitters, and data centers that guarantee reliable nationwide coverage.

He explained that MTN is investing heavily in next-generation technology such as fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) to replace older systems like DSL and copper cables. According to him, these innovations will guarantee faster, more reliable connectivity to meet Ghana’s growing demand for data.

“Connectivity is now a way of life. From our homes to workplaces, everything is connected from smartphones to TVs, fridges, and even gaming devices. Our duty as MTN is to ensure that this connectivity is seamless, secure, and future-ready,” Opata said.

He further noted that MTN’s robust infrastructure, from transmission towers to fiber networks and data centers, is the backbone of its service delivery, allowing customers across Ghana to get maximum value from the network.

Tackling Mobile Money Fraud

Adding to the discussions, Faisal Ali, Manager for Channel Development Mobile Money at MTN Ghana, addressed the issue of mobile money fraud and outlined the company’s efforts to protect customers.

He revealed that MTN has intensified its “Trust Campaign,” aimed at raising awareness and educating customers about safe mobile money practices.

“Mobile money is now a household service, and with its widespread use, fraudsters continue to exploit unsuspecting users. That is why we launched the Trust Campaign to build confidence, raise awareness, and help customers protect themselves,” Ali said.

He mentioned that MTN is using a blend of traditional media, social media, and grassroots engagement, including drama-based initiatives such as the “Shine Your Eye” campaign, to educate customers nationwide.

Ali also encouraged bloggers and influencers at the forum to support the campaign by amplifying MTN’s fraud prevention messages across their platforms.

He further introduced new innovations on the MoMo App, including biometric login with facial recognition and free weekend transactions for new customers, as part of MTN’s drive to enhance security and encourage digital adoption.

He cautioned bloggers to avoid spreading unverified information about mobile money services, noting that misinformation can cause unnecessary panic.

“We are always available to clarify issues. Whenever you come across sensitive information about MoMo, please reach out for confirmation. Together, we can fight fraud and build trust in the system,” he added.

Practical Tips for Data Management

Abdul-Latif Issahaku, Manager for Data and Devices at MTN Ghana, also addressed growing customer concerns over rapid data depletion. He outlined practical tips for reducing usage, stressing that device settings and app features can make a significant difference.

He advised iPhone users to disable background app refresh, limit iCloud backups to Wi-Fi, and turn off Wi-Fi Assist. For Android users, he recommended restricting background data on non-essential apps and performing software updates only on Wi-Fi.

Issahaku also pointed to built-in data saver options on popular apps such as Google Chrome, WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. Turning off WhatsApp auto-downloads, disabling Facebook video autoplay, and watching YouTube in standard definition were highlighted as easy ways to conserve data.

On bundles, he encouraged customers to choose plans that match their lifestyles. Social media and video bundles, he said, offer discounts of up to 30 percent compared to standard data packages, while the midnight bundle provides 5GB for just GHS 3 between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. He added that buying larger bundles is more cost-effective than purchasing smaller ones repeatedly.

“By adjusting a few settings and selecting the right bundles, customers can save significantly while still enjoying seamless connectivity,” Issahaku said.

MTN’s History, Values, and Community Impact

Olivia Mifetu, Communications Advisor at MTN Ghana, also took participants through the company’s history, values, and community impact. She explained that MTN, which began operations in South Africa in 1994 and entered Ghana in 1996 as Spacefon before rebranding to MTN in 2007, is now present in 16 African countries.

Highlighting MTN’s vision “to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world,” Mifetu emphasized the company’s mission to make customers’ lives brighter while driving Africa’s digital progress. She stressed MTN’s core values: leading with care, acting with integrity, collaborating, serving with respect, and embracing inclusion.

She further outlined the role of the MTN Ghana Foundation, which invests 1% of profit after tax into community projects. So far, the Foundation has undertaken over 170 initiatives across education, health, and economic empowerment, directly impacting more than 5 million lives. These include building schools and dormitories, supporting hospitals with maternity blocks, awarding scholarships, and organizing the annual Heroes of Change program to celebrate individuals driving social impact.

Mifetu also touched on MTN’s flagship volunteerism initiative, 21 Days of Y’ello Care, which mobilizes staff across Africa to engage in community service, from digital literacy programs to environmental clean-ups.

She encouraged bloggers and influencers to support MTN’s community initiatives by amplifying their impact through storytelling and digital engagement.

“As communicators and storytellers, your role is critical in helping us showcase the real impact of what MTN is doing in communities. By working together, we can inspire change and ensure our message reaches every corner of the country,” she said.

DigiFest Showcased as Window into the Digital Future

Mr. Ibrahim Misto, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, used the forum to highlight DigiFest, an initiative launched by the company as a practical showcase of the digital future.

“At DigiFest 2025, attendees will experience more than just technology. They will see how AI is transforming customer engagement, how gaming and digital creativity are connecting Africa’s young talents, and how new platforms are driving entrepreneurship and opportunity,” he said.

“This is about building a digital future where every individual, business, and community has the tools to thrive.”

General Secretary of NMAG Calls for Stronger Collaboration and Regulation

General Secretary of the New Media Association of Ghana (NMAG), Jibriel Suliah, however expressed appreciation to MTN Ghana for creating a platform that fosters interaction between the telecom giant and bloggers.

He commended MTN for its continuous engagement with the new media space and pledged NMAG’s commitment to working closely with stakeholders.

“Even if you haven’t picked something from us, we have picked something from you, and we will ensure we work hand in hand with you,” he said.

Suliah also touched on the recent calls for blogger regulation, noting that NMAG has already begun steps to position itself as a credible body under the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

“If you find something online involving any of our members, you can reach out to me or any executive, and we will find a way to address it. We are committed to ensuring responsibility within the space,” he assured.

He further encouraged corporate organizations to collaborate with NMAG when engaging bloggers, highlighting that the association has members across various regions, including Central and Volta, with expertise spanning niche areas such as agriculture, technology, and entertainment.

Suliah emphasized that NMAG’s goal is to bridge the gap between bloggers and the corporate world, ensuring that new media practitioners remain credible partners in national development.

A touch of excitement was added to the forum with a lucky draw, which kept participants on edge as they eagerly awaited the outcome. In the end, the luckiest blogger walked away with a brand-new laptop, sparking cheers and applause from the audience. The gesture underscored MTN Ghana’s commitment to supporting the digital work of bloggers and enhancing their productivity.

