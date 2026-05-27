MTN Ghana Employee Volunteers to Equip Health Centres Under 2026 Y’ello Care Campaign

MTN Ghana will officially launch the 2026 edition of 21 Days of Y’ello Care, its flagship employee volunteerism campaign, from June 1 to 21, 2026. This year’s campaign aims to equip various health centres with hospital beds to help address critical healthcare challenges in Ghana.

Now in its 19th year, Y’ello Care continues to demonstrate the impact of employee-led action in driving meaningful and sustainable change across the communities we serve. Since its inception, the campaign has mobilised thousands of MTN employees to support initiatives spanning education, healthcare, youth development, and economic empowerment.

Over the past six years, the campaign has reached more people through the efforts of MTN employee volunteers, contributing significant hours to community engagement, evolving each year to respond to the most pressing needs in our communities, guided by MTN’s purpose of leading digital solutions that drive Africa’s progress.

This year’s theme, “Expand Equitable Health for Every Community,” addresses persistent healthcare access challenges in many parts of Ghana. Despite significant progress, large segments of the population, particularly in rural, remote, and underserved areas, continue to face barriers to essential health services due to distance, cost, limited infrastructure, and shortages of skilled health workers.

These gaps disproportionately affect women, children, youth, and vulnerable populations. Y’ello Care 2026 will see MTN staff implement practical, community-led health initiatives aimed at improving access to preventative, primary, and responsive care.

These interventions will leverage MTN’s connectivity, digital platforms, and strategic partnerships to help scale healthcare access to underserved communities and strengthen long-term health resilience. Planned activities include the repair of hospital beds, and donation of new beds, community health outreach programmes (WASH), digital health education campaigns, telemedicine-enabled services, public health screening to support the campaign against the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases, and the use of data and digital tools to strengthen the delivery of health services.

By focusing on prevention, early detection, digitally enabled healthcare solutions, and community- based care, the campaign aims to expand access to services, strengthen healthcare resilience, and improve health outcomes at scale.

Commenting on the upcoming Y’ello Care, Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer said, “Y’ello Care reflects our belief that meaningful progress begins with meeting communities where they are. We are focusing our efforts on expanding access to quality healthcare, particularly in communities where it remains out of reach for many”.

“MTN is uniquely positioned to help scale equitable healthcare access across Ghana through the power of connectivity, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships. Through Y’ello Care 2026, we are leveraging these capabilities to help communities access healthcare services that are more inclusive, responsive, and sustainable,” she concluded.

In line with MTN’s values, the campaign prioritises collaboration, responsible delivery, and community-led implementation. Through trusted partnerships with governments, NGOs, and local stakeholders, the campaign aims to deliver solutions that are responsive to real needs, respectful of local contexts, and designed for lasting impact.

Through Y’ello Care, MTN reaffirms its commitment to enabling inclusive development and strengthening the communities we serve.

About Scancom PLC

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay as You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services. The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leader in emerging markets with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.