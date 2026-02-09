Mtn Ghana Emerges Top Performing Opco In Mtn Group

MTN Ghana has been adjudged the overall best-performing operating company (OpCo) within the MTN Group after winning the MTN Group 2025 Million Dollar Challenge, cementing its position as a pacesetter across the Group’s footprint.

The prestigious recognition was announced at the MTN Global Leadership Gathering (GLG) 2026, a high-level forum that brings together leadership from across MTN’s operations to celebrate outstanding performance, innovation, and strategic execution.

MTN Ghana’s triumph reflects its exceptional market execution, strong financial and operational results, and its success in scaling strategic platforms across Fintech, Enterprise and Consumer segments.

In total, the company secured six major awards, further reinforcing its reputation as one of MTN Group’s most consistent and forward-driving businesses.

Awards won by MTN Ghana include:

Million Dollar Challenge 2025 – Connectivity (Enterprise)

Million Dollar Challenge 2025 – Connectivity (Consumer)

Million Dollar Challenge 2025 – Fintech (MoMo Ghana)

CEO of the Year – Fintech: Shaibu Haruna, MoMo Ghana

Overall CEO of the Year (1st Runner-Up): Shaibu Haruna

Overall Winner – MTN Group 2025 Million Dollar Challenge

Commenting on the achievement, Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, said:

“This recognition is a strong validation of the relentless commitment, creativity and execution excellence of our people.

Winning the overall Million Dollar Challenge and leading across key platforms such as Fintech, Enterprise and Consumer demonstrates that MTN Ghana is not only delivering strong results today, but also building sustainable platforms for long-term growth.

I am immensely proud of our teams and the discipline with which they continue to deliver on our strategy.”

The GLG 2026 convened senior leaders from across MTN’s operating companies to review performance, sharpen strategic priorities and reinforce leadership standards required to thrive in an increasingly competitive and complex digital environment.

MTN Ghana’s outstanding performance at the 2025 Million Dollar Challenge positions the company as a benchmark for excellence within the MTN Group and underscores its unwavering commitment to innovation, customer value creation and sustainable growth.