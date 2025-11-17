MTN Ghana Embarks on Massive Sakumono Beach Clean-Up to Mark Sustainability Week

MTN Ghana, in partnership with volunteers from Bus Stop Boyz and Mckingtorch Africa, has embarked on a major clean-up exercise at the Sakumono Beach as part of activities marking the company’s Sustainability Week.

Armed with gloves, sacks, and buckets, volunteers formed teams and swept through the coastline, collecting large amounts of waste including plastic bottles, sachet bags, soft drink packs, grocery bags, takeaway containers, candy wrappers, styrofoam, torn textiles, rags, and discarded footwear.

The volume and variety of waste collected highlighted the growing pollution crisis along the country’s beaches and the urgent need for sustained action.

Speaking during the exercise, Rhoderlyn Entsua Mensah, Sustainability Manager at MTN Ghana, said the clean-up formed part of Day Four of Sustainability Week, an initiative designed to promote responsible waste management and encourage the recycling of plastics, glass, and metals.

She stressed that clearing waste from the shoreline is crucial to protecting marine ecosystems, ensuring cleaner water bodies, and safeguarding the food chain.

“We are here to recover waste that can be recycled into usable products, which our partners will later process,” she said.

Rhoderlyn encouraged the public to join regular beach clean-ups, noting that clean coastal environments help reduce disease, improve swimming conditions, and protect fishing grounds that sustain many coastal communities.

She added that cleaner beaches also boost tourism, a significant contributor to Ghana’s economy.

“We all have a role to play. If we dispose of waste properly and separate recyclables at home and in our workplaces, less waste will end up in landfills and water bodies.

Sustainability must become personal if we want to solve our waste problem,” she emphasized.

Founder of Mckingtorch Africa, Makafui Awuku, lamented the increasing volume of waste washed ashore from households across the city.

He commended MTN Ghana for its commitment to environmental sustainability and urged more corporate institutions to take active roles in addressing Ghana’s waste management challenges.