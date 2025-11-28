MTN Ghana, DOVVSU Launch 2025 Campaign Against Digital Violence

MTN Ghana, in partnership with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, has launched the 2025 edition of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, with a renewed focus on combating digital violence against women and girls.

The campaign aims to raise nationwide awareness about the growing threat of online abuse, equip young people with practical digital safety skills, and promote responsible online behaviour to protect women and girls from cyberbullying, harassment, impersonation, and other technology-facilitated harms.

The event brought together students, educators, police officials, and MTN staff for interactive sessions on online safety and ethical digital conduct.

MTN Ghana Highlights Digital Safety Initiatives

Speaking at the event, MTN Ghana’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Madam Adwoa Wiafe, commended students for their active participation, noting their enthusiasm reflects readiness to responsibly navigate the digital environment.

Stressing that while technology is essential for learning and communication, it also exposes young people to risks such as harassment, impersonation, and misuse of personal information.

She stressed that digital threats affect all users, including public figures, highlighting the need for continuous safety education.

Madam Wiafe, explained that MTN Ghana and DOVVSU are intensifying public education under the campaign theme, “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls,” with “UNiTE” representing cooperation, solidarity, and shared responsibility in tackling online abuse.

However she encouraged students to speak up whenever they encounter harmful online behaviour, reminding them that DOVVSU is equipped to provide support and urging them to report incidents to teachers, trusted adults, or directly to the unit.

She also highlighted the invisible nature of online harm compared to physical abuse and reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to digital safety through partnerships with institutions like the Internet Watch Foundation.

ACP Owusuaa Kyeremeh Urges Collective Responsibility

The Director of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Owusuaa Kyeremeh, Esq, highlighted how common technology-facilitated abuse has become, stressing that digital violence is real, widespread, and can cause lasting emotional and psychological harm, especially to women and children.

She noted that as society becomes increasingly digital, young people are more exposed to cyberbullying, hacking, impersonation, and inappropriate content.

ACP Kyeremeh urged students to remain vigilant and responsible, considering the impact of their online actions on others.

DCOP Benjamin Osei Addae Advocates Continuous Education

The Director of Education at the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Benjamin Osei Addae, praised MTN Ghana and DOVVSU for organising the campaign, describing it as timely and essential.

He emphasized that young people require continuous guidance to safely navigate the digital space and encouraged organisers to hold such programmes regularly for maximum impact.

DCOP Addae also urged students to share their learning with peers who could not attend, reinforcing the message of responsible online behaviour and digital safety.

MTN’s Worthy Elijah Educates on Cyber Safety

Business Continuity Management Analyst at MTN Ghana, Mr Worthy Elijah, educated attendees on responsible internet use and the risks posed by digital platforms.

He demonstrated how content spreads across the internet, highlighting both learning opportunities and potential dangers.

He cautioned that even “disappearing” content on apps like Snapchat can be accessed and stored, emphasizing the importance of caution when sharing personal information.

Mr. Worthy Elijah also shared some key cybersecurity tips, like using strong passwords, logging out of shared devices, and steering clear of suspicious links.

He concluded by stressing that maintaining a safe digital environment is a shared responsibility, encouraging students to use the internet responsibly for learning and innovation while avoiding harmful behaviours such as cyberbullying.

MTN Outlines Upcoming Digital Safety and GBV Awareness Initiatives

MTN Ghana’s General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value, Mr Isaac Mate, highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to education, gender-based violence (GBV) awareness, and digital safety.

He noted that MTN’s engagement with schools extends beyond one-off events and stressed the importance of collective efforts to address domestic violence.

Mr Mate shared upcoming campaign activities, including regional radio interviews across Ghana, a TV interview with DOVVSU and MTN executives on Accra TV on December 4, and a series of school debates on GBV awareness, with winners receiving tablets. The first debate is scheduled for December 9 at Trinity Presby Basic School, followed by Asafo Basic School in Kumasi on December 10.

Additionally, MTN will host a film screening and victim support information session at Adam Community School in Cape Coast on December 10.

He encouraged students and participants to actively engage in these initiatives and report any incidents of GBV or digital abuse.

“These activities are designed not only to educate but also to empower young people and communities to protect themselves and others,” Mr Mate said, reinforcing MTN’s commitment to sustainable social impact and digital safety.

The campaign will feature workshops, media engagements, school outreaches, and community forums, all aimed at fostering a safer, more respectful, and inclusive digital environment. The launch marks the beginning of nationwide activities MTN Ghana will roll out during the 2025 16 Days of Activism campaign.