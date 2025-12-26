MTN Ghana Donates Hampers to Christmas Babies

MTN Ghana presented baby hampers to 25 newborns delivered on Christmas Day at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital during a surprise management visit.

The telecommunications company provided essential items including diapers, detergents, toys, soap, baby oil, and personal care products to support the new mothers and their infants. The gesture brought joy and excitement to the hospital’s maternity ward.

Deputy Chief Nursing Officer Madam Veronica Koomson expressed gratitude on behalf of hospital management, the Obstetrics and Gynecology unit, and beneficiary mothers. She highlighted challenges many expectant mothers face when arriving at the delivery ward.

“On behalf of the hospital management, the Obstetrics and Gynecology unit, and the beneficiary mothers, I say a very big thank you to MTN,” Koomson stated. “On occasions like this, you always come and give us what the babies need. Indeed, most pregnant women come to the delivery ward with nothing, not even baby diapers, and nurses sometimes have to contribute money to support needy mothers.”

She noted the donated hampers would provide crucial relief for newborns and their mothers, praising MTN’s consistent support. Koomson expressed hope that the company would continue assisting underprivileged mothers in the future.

Madam Regina Arkaifie, MTN Ghana’s Human Resources officer for the Western and Central Regions, drew inspiration from the biblical account of wise men presenting gifts to welcome baby Jesus. She described MTN’s gesture as reflecting a similar spirit of celebration and welcome.

“MTN is replicating this act by welcoming these babies into the world and ushering them into the MTN family,” Arkaifie explained during the presentation ceremony.

She revealed that MTN plans to introduce new products and services to the market in the coming year. Arkaifie emphasized the company’s commitment to contributing to communities where it operates and making positive impacts on lives.

The Christmas Day donation represents part of MTN Ghana’s broader corporate social responsibility initiatives focused on healthcare and maternal support. The company has maintained a tradition of visiting hospitals during the holiday season to support families with newborns.

Cape Coast Teaching Hospital serves as a major referral facility for the Central Region, handling numerous deliveries annually. The 25 Christmas births reflect the hospital’s significant role in providing maternal and child health services to the surrounding communities.

Healthcare workers at the facility frequently encounter mothers who arrive unprepared for delivery due to financial constraints. The nursing staff’s practice of pooling personal funds to assist needy mothers underscores resource challenges within the public healthcare system.

MTN Ghana’s intervention addresses immediate needs while highlighting broader issues around maternal healthcare access and preparation. The donation provides practical support that hospital staff and new mothers can use immediately for infant care.

The telecommunications company operates across Ghana, maintaining a visible presence in community development initiatives alongside its core business operations. These efforts span education, health, and social welfare programmes designed to support vulnerable populations.

By framing the donation within religious symbolism associated with Christmas, MTN connected its corporate giving to cultural values shared by many Ghanaians. This approach reinforced the celebratory nature of both the holiday and the births.

The mothers receiving the hampers benefit from items that represent significant household expenses during the newborn period. Products like diapers, soap, and baby oil constitute essential supplies for infant hygiene and comfort in the crucial early weeks.