MTN Ghana Donates GH¢20,000 to Support 2025 La Homowo Festival

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting culture and community development with a donation towards this year’s La Homowo Festival.

The presentation, held in Accra at a brief but colourful ceremony, was led by Jemima Kotei Walsh, the Chief Customer Experience Officer of MTN Ghana.

The company presented GH¢20,000 in cash, airtime worth GH¢1,000, and hampers of assorted drinks to the La Traditional Council to support the celebrations.

Chief Customer Experience Officer of MTN Ghana, Jemima Kotei Walsh, speaking at the event, noted that the company’s long-standing relationship with the people of La has grown into a strong bond built on trust and collaboration.

“Our support for La Homowo over the years has grown beyond partnership; it has become a bond. We truly appreciate the La Traditional Council for the warm relationship, trust, and collaboration we continue to enjoy,” she stated.

She noted that MTN values its association with Homowo because the festival represents unity, togetherness, and community development principles that align with the company’s mission to connect families, friends, and businesses.

“Beyond the symbolic hooting at hunger, Homowo represents values that bring people together and inspire future generations. By supporting festivals, we not only sustain culture but also contribute to social and economic growth. That is why MTN proudly supports more than 40 festivals across the country,” she added.

As part of this year’s festivities, MTN will set up sales stands at key locations to provide easy access to its products and services. Dedicated teams will also be available to assist customers and to educate the public on MoMo fraud prevention and digital safety.

On behalf of the La Traditional Area, the La Shikitele, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for its continuous support.

“The La Traditional Council and the chiefs and people of La are very grateful to MTN for their support. Every year they come to stand with us. We pray that their business continues to grow, that they gain more subscribers, and that their workers and management enjoy blessings, strength, and good health from the Almighty and our ancestors,” he said.

He also encouraged residents to take advantage of MTN’s outreach during the Homowo celebrations to engage the company on its services and resolve any challenges they may have.

Source : Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh