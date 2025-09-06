MTN Ghana Dominates Trading as Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index Declines

MTN Ghana emerged as the dominant force in trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange on September 5, 2025, accounting for nearly 99% of total market activity as the benchmark composite index declined amid concentrated trading patterns.

The telecommunications giant recorded 8,696,707 shares traded with a total value of GH¢ 32.2 million, representing the overwhelming majority of the day’s total volume of 8,804,466 shares worth GH¢ 32.4 million. This concentration highlights the significant role individual large-cap stocks play in Ghana’s equity market dynamics.

The GSE Composite Index closed at 7,172.44 points, declining 149.15 points or 2.08% from the previous session. The drop continues recent volatility patterns, with the index falling to 7,310.17 on September 2 before gaining 10.04 points to 7,320.21 on September 3.

In contrast to the main index’s decline, the GSE Financial Stocks Index showed modest resilience, advancing 0.16 points to close at 3,444.30, representing a minimal 0.005% increase that reflected stability in the banking sector.

Market capitalization stood at GH¢ 147.7 billion, down from recent levels but maintaining substantial value amid ongoing market adjustments. MTN Ghana continues to command the largest market capitalization among equity securities at GH¢ 48.97 billion, reinforcing its position as Ghana’s most valuable listed company.

The concentration of trading activity in MTN Ghana reflects broader market patterns where food and beverage as well as Information and Communication Technology sectors accounted for nearly three-quarters of trading value in the first seven months of 2025.

Weekly trading data showed Friday delivered the highest volumes and values of the September 1-5 period, with the day’s GH¢ 32.4 million in turnover representing a significant portion of weekly activity. This pattern indicates end-of-week positioning by institutional and retail investors.

Most listed securities showed no price movement during the session, with only MTN Ghana and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana recording price changes. This limited price discovery reflects the concentrated nature of trading activity and suggests broader market participation remains subdued.

The Ghana Alternative Market showed no trading activity, with Samba Foods Ltd, the sole GAX-listed company, recording zero shares traded. This continues the pattern of minimal activity in the alternative market segment designed for smaller growth companies.

Odd-lot trading, typically involving small individual investor transactions, recorded no activity across all listed securities, including ordinary shares, depository shares, preference shares, and GAX stocks. This absence suggests institutional rather than retail investor focus during the session.

Notable financial metrics from the trading report show AngloGold Ashanti maintaining the highest earnings per share at GH¢ 35.29, while several companies including ALW, ASG, and CPC recorded negative earnings, reflecting varied corporate performance across sectors.

MTN Ghana’s stock has shown strong year-to-date performance with gains of 56% and 77.27% over the past year, trading in a 52-week range of GH¢ 2.11 to GH¢ 3.98. The company’s consistent trading volumes reflect continued investor interest in Ghana’s leading telecommunications operator.

Over recent months, MTN Ghana has traded a total volume of 163 million shares valued at GH¢ 552 million, with an average of 2.58 million shares per session, including a volume high of 46 million shares on July 31.

The trading session results underscore the challenges facing Ghana’s equity market in generating broad-based investor participation beyond a few large-cap stocks. While MTN Ghana provides liquidity and trading opportunities, the concentration of activity in single securities limits overall market development.

Market observers note that the main Ghana stock market index has increased 1,811 points or 37.04% since the beginning of 2025, despite recent daily volatility, suggesting underlying positive momentum in Ghana’s equity markets over the longer term.

The September 5 session reflects ongoing patterns where individual large-cap stocks drive market activity while broader participation remains limited, highlighting the need for continued market development initiatives to encourage diverse investor engagement across listed securities.