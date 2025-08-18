MTN Ghana Director Boosts Stake with 100,000 Share Purchase

Ishmael Yamson, Chairman of Scancom PLC (operating as MTN Ghana), has acquired 100,000 ordinary shares in the telecommunications giant.

The transaction, executed on August 14, 2025, at the prevailing market price of GH₵3.95 per share, increases Yamson’s total holdings to 934,344 shares.

Scancom PLC disclosed the purchase in a formal notice to the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on Tuesday. The shares are held across multiple accounts: 134,000 jointly with Lucy Yamson and 533,300 via the nominee account Octane SD II.V07 2018. Company Secretary Pala Asiedu Ofori confirmed the move complies with Ghana’s Companies Act, Securities Industry Act, SEC Corporate Governance Code, and MTN Ghana’s Insider Trading Policy.

Director share acquisitions often signal confidence in a company’s trajectory. For retail investors tracking insider activity, Yamson’s expanded stake may reflect optimism amid MTN Ghana’s ongoing market dominance. The purchase coincides with sustained growth in mobile money transactions and 5G network expansion nationally.

Scancom PLC emphasized adherence to all GSE disclosure rules. No further transactions by directors were reported alongside this filing. Market analysts typically watch such moves for hints about corporate health, though individual investments don’t guarantee performance.