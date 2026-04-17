MTN Ghana Commits to Expanding Infrastructure to Drive Ghana’s Digital Future

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to Ghana’s digital transformation agenda through sustained investment in network expansion, digital infrastructure, and financial inclusion, as it outlines an ambitious growth strategy anchored on a US$1 billion expansion plan over the next three years.

This was made known at the company’s 2026 Media and Stakeholder Forum held in Accra under the theme, “MTN Ghana @30: Connecting Ghana, Shaping the Digital Future,” which brought together media practitioners, regulators, partners, and key stakeholders to engage management on the company’s performance and future direction as it marks 30 years of operations in Ghana.

Speaking at the forum, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett said Ghana remains one of MTN’s most strategic markets, stressing that the company continues to see strong long-term growth potential despite global economic pressures and evolving industry dynamics.

Strong confidence in Ghana’s market

Mr Blewett said MTN Ghana’s recent performance reflects disciplined investment, strong leadership, and the dedication of its workforce across all levels of the business.

He noted that the company has recorded steady growth in data consumption, digital services, and subscriber numbers, driven by increasing demand for mobile internet, digital lifestyles, and enterprise connectivity solutions.

According to him, digital services remain one of the fastest-growing segments of the business, particularly among younger users who are increasingly consuming entertainment, financial services, and online content through mobile platforms.

Digital services and gaming growth

Mr Blewett said mobile gaming is emerging as a key growth opportunity in Ghana, supported by rising smartphone penetration and increased adoption of digital entertainment platforms.

He added that MTN Ghana intends to play a dual role—providing the connectivity that powers these services while also supporting local developers building digital products and gaming content within the country.

US$1bn investment to expand infrastructure

To meet rising demand, the CEO announced that MTN Ghana will invest US$1 billion over the next three years to expand and modernise its network infrastructure nationwide.

He explained that the investment will cover network expansion, cybersecurity systems, digital platforms, renewable energy solutions, and improvements in customer service systems.

“We are not building for current conditions alone. We are investing for what Ghana will look like in the next three to five years,” Mr Blewett said.

800 new cell sites planned for 2026

Mr Blewett emphasised that network quality remains a top priority for the company as data consumption continues to surge across the country.

He disclosed that MTN Ghana plans to roll out more than 800 new cell sites in 2026, significantly increasing its rollout pace compared to previous years.

According to him, the new sites will help reduce congestion in densely populated urban areas while extending improved connectivity to fast-growing peri-urban and rural communities.

Beyond connectivity: broader digital role

Beyond providing connectivity, Mr Blewett said MTN Ghana is positioning itself as a key driver of economic growth, small business development, and national digital inclusion.

He stated that the company’s long-term vision is to remain a “force for good” by enabling governments, businesses, and communities to fully benefit from technology.

As MTN Ghana enters its fourth decade of operations in the country, he said it remains committed to sustained investment and innovation that will keep it at the centre of Ghana’s digital future.

Digital economy and innovation push

During a panel discussion, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, Ibrahim Misto, said demand for digital services continues to grow steadily across the country.

He noted that services such as mobile gaming, video streaming, and digital security solutions are gaining significant traction among subscribers.

Mr Misto said gaming is currently one of the fastest-growing digital segments for MTN Ghana, while video streaming remains the largest contributor to digital service revenue.

He added that increased consumption of these services is driving higher data usage across the network.

Artificial intelligence and cloud expansion

Mr Misto also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in MTN Ghana’s operations, noting that AI is being used to enhance employee productivity, personalise customer experiences, and improve network planning and optimisation.

He further explained that cloud infrastructure will be critical in enabling businesses to host data locally and support the expansion of Ghana’s digital economy.

According to him, challenges such as reliable power supply and access to affordable smart devices remain key factors influencing the pace of digital adoption.

Network reliability and infrastructure resilience

The Head of Network Operations at MTN Ghana, Magnus Cofie, said the company’s network strategy is built around three pillars: coverage, capacity, and reliability.

He explained that beyond expanding coverage, MTN Ghana is focused on ensuring sufficient capacity to handle rising data demand while building a resilient network capable of delivering uninterrupted service.

Mr Cofie said the planned 800 new cell sites will help close connectivity gaps in underserved areas, while existing infrastructure will also be upgraded to improve performance in high-demand locations.

He noted that the company is investing in additional transmission routes from the middle belt to northern Ghana and from Accra to the Western Region to reduce the impact of fibre cuts.

According to him, MTN Ghana is also working closely with relevant authorities to protect fibre infrastructure and strengthen overall network resilience.

He added that partnerships with global technology providers are helping to bring digital content closer to users in Ghana, improving speed and performance for high-data consumers.

Mobile Money and financial inclusion

The Chief Product and Services Officer of MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL), Sylvia Otuo Acheampong, said the company is focusing on deepening financial inclusion through the expansion of mobile money services.

She explained that mobile money, which started as a basic payment tool, has evolved into a broader financial ecosystem supporting individuals, businesses, and fintech partners.

According to her, the next phase of growth will focus on increasing active wallet usage and encouraging customers to use mobile money beyond simple transfers.

“We want customers not only to register, but to actively use the wallet for their everyday needs,” she said.

Ms Acheampong added that MTN MobileMoney Fintech is expanding into lending, insurance, and merchant payments to enhance the usefulness of the mobile wallet.

She stressed that collaboration with banks, fintech firms, and regulators will be essential in building a stronger digital payments ecosystem in Ghana.

Driving a cash-lite economy

She noted that one of the company’s key priorities is reducing reliance on cash by expanding digital payment options across sectors including healthcare, retail, and pharmaceuticals.

According to her, many customers still cash out funds before making payments, and the goal is to increase the number of transactions that remain within the digital ecosystem.

Ms Acheampong said the company is also investing in customer education and fraud prevention initiatives to strengthen trust in digital financial services.

She added that the use of artificial intelligence, alongside collaboration with security agencies, is helping to detect fraudulent activity more effectively and protect customers.

She mentioned that public awareness campaigns are being ramped up to help users better protect their mobile wallets.