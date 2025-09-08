MTN Ghana Commands 96% Market Share as GSE Trading Stabilizes

MTN Ghana dominated the Ghana Stock Exchange on Monday as trading volumes reached 4.4 million shares despite benchmark indices remaining unchanged from the previous session.

The telecommunications giant accounted for 4.22 million shares worth GH¢15.6 million of the total 4.41 million shares traded during session 7045 on September 8, representing approximately 96% of market activity. The GSE Composite Index held steady at 7,172.44 points, while the Financial Stocks Index remained at 3,444.30 points.

Trading value reached GH¢15.79 million across all securities, with MTN Ghana’s massive volume underscoring the concentrated nature of current market activity. Recent trading patterns show MTN Ghana has emerged as the dominant force, accounting for nearly 99% of total market activity in several sessions this month.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ranked second in trading volume with 128,393 shares worth GH¢98,863, followed by Cal Bank Limited with 13,488 shares. Despite the significant trading activity, no securities recorded price changes during Monday’s session, reflecting market stability amid concentrated investor interest.

The market capitalization remained at GH¢147.7 billion, with year-to-date performance showing modest gains of 0.47% for the composite index and 0.45% for financial stocks. This contrasts with recent data showing the index has declined 3.37% over the past month while maintaining strong annual performance.

SIC Insurance emerged as the third-largest by value with GH¢35,156 in trades, highlighting investor interest across different sectors despite MTN Ghana’s overwhelming dominance. The Ghana Alternative Market showed no trading activity, while odd lot transactions remained at zero volumes.

Market analysts note the current trading patterns reflect concentrated institutional activity rather than broad-based retail participation. The stability in indices despite high volumes suggests investors are maintaining positions rather than driving significant price discovery.

The Professional Profile of Listed Companies data reveals varied performance metrics across the 37 main market securities, with several companies showing negative earnings per share ratios, indicating mixed corporate fundamentals underlying current trading patterns.

Monday’s session continues a trend of MTN Ghana-dominated trading that has characterized recent weeks, with the telecommunications stock serving as the primary vehicle for market liquidity amid otherwise subdued broader participation across Ghana’s capital markets.