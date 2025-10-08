MTN Ghana Champions Digital Access for Persons with Disabilities

MTN Ghana has reinforced its commitment to digital inclusion by taking decisive steps to make its products and services more accessible to persons with disabilities, emphasizing that equitable access is key to building a truly connected society.

As part of activities marking this year’s Customer Service Week, MTN partnered with the Ghana National Association of Persons with Disability (GNAPD) to host an outreach session aimed at promoting accessibility, inclusion, and customer experience.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Isaac Mate, General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, said inclusion is not only a corporate responsibility but also a strategic priority in the company’s mission to lead digital solutions across Africa.

“This year, our celebrations centre on inclusion. We’ve partnered with the Ghana National Association of Persons with Disability to host this forum for our differently abled customers because inclusion is the foundation of great service,” he said.

Citing the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), Mr. Mate noted that over 1.3 billion people globally live with disabilities, yet they are significantly less likely to own mobile phones or access mobile internet compared to non-disabled individuals. He warned that failing to address this “mobile disability gap” could leave millions behind in the digital era.

The outreach, themed “We Listen, We Care, We Do,” offered persons with disabilities a platform to share their experiences, challenges, and expectations in accessing MTN’s products and services.

“We want to hear your experiences — both the moments we excelled and where we fell short. Listening is the first step towards inclusion,” Mr. Mate emphasized.

He highlighted MTN’s ongoing initiatives to implement the GSMA’s Principles for Driving the Digital Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, which include integrating assistive technologies into digital platforms, training frontline staff in basic sign language, partnering with device manufacturers to offer affordable accessible phones, expanding network coverage to underserved areas, and introducing voice-activated menus alongside screen-reader-friendly self-service options.

“Care means meeting your unique needs. We’re here with product specialists and accessibility experts to demonstrate features like voice-activated menus and screen-reader support. We want everyone, regardless of ability, to access our services with ease,” he added.

Beyond customer service, Mr. Mate said MTN is fostering inclusion internally by recruiting and supporting employees with disabilities while training staff to provide empathetic and respectful service.

He also linked MTN’s inclusion drive to broader sustainability initiatives, citing projects in renewable energy, e-waste recycling, and digital literacy programmes that empower marginalized communities and promote equitable participation in Ghana’s digital economy.

“Customer Service Week is a time to celebrate, but it’s also a call to listen more closely, care more deeply, and act more boldly. Together, we can close the mobile disability gap, expand digital opportunities, and build a truly inclusive digital Ghana,” he concluded.

In his remarks, Mr. Matthew Kubachua, National President of the Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD), praised MTN Ghana for dedicating its Customer Service Week to accessibility and inclusion.

“Your decision to mark this week with a special focus on accessibility demonstrates a genuine commitment to inclusion and equal participation for all,” he said.

Representing over 470,000 Deaf and Hard of Hearing Ghanaians, Mr. Kubachua highlighted ongoing challenges, including the absence of sign language or video options in customer service channels. He cited cases where Deaf customers were unable to resolve mobile money issues because assistance required voice calls, limiting their independence.

He appealed to MTN Ghana to establish a dedicated Deaf Customer Service Line, staffed by sign language-proficient personnel, including Deaf employees themselves.

“Such a service will not only enhance digital inclusion but also empower Deaf customers to access support independently and confidently,” he said.

The event formed part of MTN Ghana’s ongoing efforts to bridge the accessibility divide, promote sustainable service delivery, and ensure that no customer is left behind in Ghana’s digital transformation journey.