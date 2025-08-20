MTN Ghana CFO Urges Youth to Turn Inspiration into Action

The Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana, Antoinette Kwofie, has called on young people to pair ambition with consistent effort.

Speaking to a crowd of over 3,000 students in Tamale, she emphasized that setting clear goals and taking deliberate steps are the foundation of success.

Kwofie, the first woman and first Ghanaian to hold the CFO position at the telecom giant, shared her own story at the 10th Youth Empowerment Summit. She explained that her career was built on resilience and self-belief, not privilege. She urged the attendees not to let the motivation from the event simply fade away, but to channel it into tangible action.

Her message was echoed by other speakers. Reverend Aaron Lambon Fant encouraged the youth to cultivate discipline and build positive habits daily, noting that legacy is constructed through consistent action, not delayed intentions.

The summit, organized by the Martha Inspires Foundation, marked a decade of mentorship and literacy programs in northern Ghana. The foundation’s CEO, Martha Anabila, announced plans to deepen these initiatives, emphasizing that literacy remains their core mission for empowering young lives.

Since its launch in 2015, the event has become a vital platform for connecting, inspiring, and equipping the next generation in the region.