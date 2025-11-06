MTN Ghana CEO Urges Businesses to Strengthen Cyber Defenses

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has called on individuals and organizations to strengthen their cyber readiness in response to the country’s growing digital risks.

“Technology is moving really quickly, and with that speed comes new risks,” he said. “We all have to update our skills to stay aware and protected. Ten years ago, no one even talked about cybersecurity but today, everyone has either been affected or knows someone who has.”

The Chief Executive Officer was speaking at the MTN Cybersecurity Chat to mark the end of this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Blewett said the speed of technological advancement demands continuous learning and awareness to stay protected.

He urged the public not to postpone cybersecurity education, warning that complacency leaves individuals and businesses vulnerable to costly breaches.

“Don’t leave it until tomorrow to understand what’s happening today,” he cautioned. “The people using technology for the wrong reasons aren’t sleeping. They’re working every day on the next attack.”

Blewett also noted that artificial intelligence (AI), while offering new opportunities, is being exploited by cybercriminals for impersonations and scams. He encouraged Ghanaians to stay informed about how such technologies work.

“AI is a positive development, but it’s also being used negatively,” he said. “That’s why being aware of how these tools operate is crucial.”

Awareness Remains the Strongest Defense

The Acting Chief Information Officer and General Manager for IT Operations at MTN Ghana, Joseph Adumuah, advised staff and customers to take personal responsibility for their online safety.

“Awareness is key. We must all participate and enhance our knowledge so that we don’t become the weakest link for the company,” he said.

He warned that many attacks start with a single careless click, urging users to be skeptical of “free” online offers and suspicious links.

“Think before you click. There’s nothing really free online. Anything that looks too good to be true probably is,” he added.

Every Breach Matters

Raphael Acquah, Lead Specialist in IT Strategy and Solutions Architecture at MTN Ghana, cautioned that even minor cyber incidents can have severe ripple effects across networks.

“Every security threat is a major threat,” he said. “One weak link can expose everything.”

He urged businesses to adopt a ‘shift-left security’ approach integrating cybersecurity measures during the early stages of system design to prevent vulnerabilities before deployment.

Protecting Data in the Digital Economy

Nanatunde Davies, Senior Manager for Enterprise Risk Management at MTN Mobile Money Limited, reminded the public that personal information has become a valuable asset in the digital age.

“Our data is the new gold. Protecting it should be a priority,” she said.

She encouraged individuals to use stronger passwords, password managers, and multi-factor authentication, noting that weak credentials remain the easiest path for hackers.

National Infrastructure at Stake

A Senior Manager at the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Gerald Awadzie, also called for stronger national frameworks to safeguard Ghana’s growing digital infrastructure.

“Ghana’s future is undeniably digital from public services to personal transactions,” he said. “Protecting these systems is now a matter of national importance.”