MTN Ghana CEO: Ghana Poised to Become Africa’s AI Leader

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has expressed confidence that Ghana can position itself as a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the African continent, provided the right policies, infrastructure, and inclusive digital access are put in place.

Speaking at the 2025 GSMA Digital Africa Summit in Accra, Mr. Blewett noted that Ghana’s growing pool of young, tech-savvy citizens and the country’s responsiveness to digital policy execution create fertile ground for AI-driven innovation.

“I’ve been thinking about how Ghana can play a leadership role, particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Perhaps we can even call it GAIL: Ghana AI Leadership. I genuinely believe Ghana has what it takes to lead in this space. But for that to happen, we need robust networks, the right tools, and widespread access to digital technologies,” Mr. Blewett said.

The MTN Ghana CEO stressed that the conversation on digital transformation must go beyond infrastructure. While building networks is crucial, he noted that access to affordable devices remains a pressing challenge, as millions of people risk being excluded from the opportunities of digitalisation and AI without the right devices.

Citing the 2025 GSMA research, Mr. Blewett highlighted that 62% of people are still not fully connected, a gap that needs urgent attention from policymakers and industry players alike.

On spectrum, he emphasized that certainty and clarity around rollout timelines and government policy are essential to giving operators the confidence to invest in long-term digital growth.

“From an operator’s perspective, spectrum is critical. We need timely access, clear deployment plans, and well-defined expectations.

These have been communicated to us, and that’s encouraging, especially from an investment standpoint. But beyond investor confidence, the most important thing is ensuring our customers enjoy the best possible service. That is our ultimate responsibility,” he stated.

The GSMA Digital Africa Summit convened policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to discuss the continent’s digital future, with a focus on connectivity, affordability, Artificial Intelligence, and sustainable reforms.

The summit also saw the launch of the 2025 GSMA Digital Economy Report Ghana, which highlights the pivotal role of digitalisation in Ghana’s economic transformation.

The report estimates that adopting digital technologies across sectors such as agriculture, trade, manufacturing and government could unlock billions in additional value, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and expand financial inclusion.

Attendees at the summit included Hon. Samuel Nartey George, Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, as well as other executives of MTN Ghana and key industry players.

