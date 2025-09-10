MTN Ghana CEO Champions AI Leadership for Africa

MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Stephen Blewett believes Ghana can lead Africa in artificial intelligence development, proposing “GAIL” as the country’s AI leadership initiative at a major digital summit.

Speaking at the 2025 GSMA Digital Africa Summit in Accra on September 9, Blewett outlined Ghana’s potential to drive AI innovation across the continent through strategic policy implementation, infrastructure development, and inclusive digital access.

“I genuinely believe Ghana has what it takes to lead in this space,” Blewett stated, citing the country’s growing pool of young, tech-savvy citizens and responsiveness to digital policy execution as foundational advantages.

The MTN Ghana CEO introduced the concept of “GAIL” – Ghana AI Leadership – during his address, emphasizing that successful implementation requires robust networks, appropriate tools, and widespread access to digital technologies.

The summit featured the launch of a new GSMA report showing strategic digital reforms could add $3.4 billion to Ghana’s economy by 2030, providing economic context for Blewett’s AI leadership vision.

Blewett stressed that digital transformation conversations must extend beyond infrastructure development, highlighting device affordability as a critical challenge preventing millions from accessing digitalization and AI opportunities.

Citing 2025 GSMA research, the telecommunications executive noted that 62 percent of people remain inadequately connected, creating an urgent gap requiring attention from policymakers and industry players.

The MTN Ghana leader emphasized spectrum access importance, stating that certainty around rollout timelines and government policy clarity are essential for operator investment confidence in long-term digital growth.

“From an operator’s perspective, spectrum is critical. We need timely access, clear deployment plans, and well-defined expectations,” Blewett explained, noting encouraging communication from government regarding these issues.

The summit convened policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to discuss Africa’s digital future, focusing on connectivity, affordability, artificial intelligence, and sustainable reforms across the continent.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George attended alongside MTN Group Chief Sustainability Officer Nompilo Morafo and other key industry executives.

MTN’s participation underscored the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation in Ghana through collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

The 2025 GSMA Digital Economy Report Ghana highlighted digitalization’s pivotal role in economic transformation, estimating that adopting digital technologies across agriculture, trade, manufacturing, and government could unlock billions in additional value.

The report projects that comprehensive digital adoption could create hundreds of thousands of jobs while expanding financial inclusion across Ghana’s economy, supporting Blewett’s AI leadership vision.

Blewett recently assumed leadership as Chair of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications for 2025/2026, positioning him to influence sector-wide digital transformation initiatives.

The MTN CEO’s “GAIL” proposal reflects broader industry recognition of Ghana’s potential to serve as a regional technology hub, leveraging telecommunications infrastructure and human capital advantages.

Blewett’s emphasis on inclusive access addresses persistent digital divide challenges, where device affordability and network coverage gaps prevent comprehensive participation in AI-driven economic opportunities.

The summit outcomes align with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress through cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure and services.

Ghana’s positioning as an AI leadership destination depends on coordinated efforts between telecommunications operators, government agencies, and development partners to address infrastructure and access barriers.