MTN Ghana Calls for Clear National Policy Direction to Drive Sustainable Development

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, has called for stronger national coordination and clarity in Ghana’s sustainability policy direction to enable private sector participation and long-term investment in sustainable initiatives.

Speaking at Bright Conversations on the theme “Sustainability: A Strategic Imperative for Business Growth and National Development,” Wiafe observed that while Ghana has developed several climate and sustainability-related policies, the lack of coherence among implementing bodies has hindered effective action and investment alignment.

“One of the major challenges we face today is the lack of clarity around national policy direction,” she said. “There are several sustainability-related policies, but they are not coordinated. The private sector needs clear direction if I’m investing in renewable energy or waste recycling, I need to know the framework guiding that investment.”

Call for Coordinated National Action

Wiafe stressed that sustainability requires collective effort, with clear coordination among key stakeholders to align initiatives under a shared vision.

She warned that the absence of a clearly defined national framework can discourage businesses from investing in renewable energy, circular economy projects, and climate adaptation initiatives.

“If we’re talking about waste management, we must define where it starts, how it’s collected, and where it ends. From generation to recycling, there must be a coordinated approach that allows everyone from collectors to recyclers to work toward the same goal,” she explained.

She further emphasized the importance of consensus and collaboration among policymakers, regulators, and the private sector to ensure sustainability becomes fully integrated into Ghana’s broader development agenda.

“We need a unified national direction so that all players businesses, institutions, and communities can move together. Sustainability cannot happen in isolation,” she said.

Mindset Change Critical to Progress

She also called for a mindset shift among both corporate leaders and citizens to see sustainability not as a burden or charity effort, but as a strategic enabler of growth and social progress.

“Sustainability is not just a good thing to do; it’s a strategic business imperative. It must be embedded in everything we do in how we produce, how we consume, and how we live,” she stated.

However she cautioned against the growing global trend of companies rolling back sustainability commitments, noting that such actions undermine collective progress and investor confidence.

“At MTN, we remain steadfast we know that sustainability is not a side project; it’s the core of how we operate,” she affirmed.

Sustainability as a Business Driver

She reaffirmed MTN Ghana’s belief that sustainability is essential to long-term business growth and competitiveness. By embedding environmental and social principles into its operations, the company continues to create shared value for both business and society.

“Everything we do must create collective benefit for our business, our communities, and our nation. Sustainability must go beyond compliance and become part of our business DNA,” she emphasized.

She encouraged businesses to integrate sustainability into their operations and decision-making processes, noting that this approach not only protects the environment but strengthens innovation and resilience in an evolving global economy.

A Collective Vision for Ghana’s Future

Wiafe called on all sectors to work together to align sustainability goals with national aspirations and private sector investments.

“The journey to sustainability is one we must walk together. With clear direction, coordinated policies, and a shared mindset, we can drive real impact — for our businesses, our people, and our planet,” she said.

Deloitte Partner Highlights Green Market Opportunities

Dr. Kwabena Situ, Assurance Partner and Head of Deloitte Academy, underscored the importance of building a strong sustainability culture based on positive attitudes and behaviors across corporate Ghana.

“Attitude determines behavior, and behavior shapes culture. To drive sustainability effectively, we must start by changing people’s attitudes toward environmental responsibility,” he said.

He highlighted the potential of Ghana’s emerging carbon market, estimating it could attract over $1 billion in green investments by 2028 and create thousands of jobs.

“The carbon market presents huge prospects for Ghana. Companies can generate carbon credits and trade them for revenue while supporting environmental restoration and clean energy projects,” he explained.

However, he noted that limited awareness and lack of policy clarity have prevented many companies from seizing these opportunities.

“Few businesses fully understand how to access or benefit from the carbon market. We must emphasize capacity building and environmental impact assessment to attract investors and validate progress,” he added.