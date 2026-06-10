MTN Ghana Birthday Celebrants Support Street Academy with Cash and Learning Materials

Employees of MTN Ghana have donated learning materials, stationery, and cash to the Street Academy as part of an employee-led volunteerism initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable children and improving access to quality education.

The donation, funded through voluntary contributions from staff who celebrated their birthdays between January and May this year, forms part of a new internal programme designed to encourage employees to collectively support social impact projects.

Speaking at the presentation, the General Manager for HR Operations and Analytics at MTN Ghana, Mr. Abdallah Ibrahim, said the initiative was conceived by employees and reflects their commitment to giving back to society.

He explained that each month, employees celebrating birthdays are given the opportunity to contribute voluntarily and jointly select a community project or institution to support.

“Every month when we celebrate birthdays at MTN, employees decide to contribute something small from what they have been blessed with so we can support orphanages and other worthy causes. This year, we introduced an Employee-Led Volunteerism initiative, and this is the first donation under the programme,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim noted that the beneficiaries of this donation were selected by employees who celebrated their birthdays within the first five months of the year.

“These contributions were entirely voluntary. No one was compelled. The employees themselves chose the Street Academy, and we are here to present the donation on their behalf,” he added.

The package included educational materials, stationery, and cash amounting to GH¢10,000 to support the academy’s work in providing care and education for vulnerable children.

He commended the management of the Street Academy for its continued commitment to transforming the lives of disadvantaged children through education, care, and welfare support.

“They are doing remarkable work here providing learning materials, caring for the children, and even ensuring they are fed. We hope this contribution will help them continue their important mission,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim clarified that although the donation coincided with MTN’s annual Y’ello Care campaign, it was a separate initiative driven entirely by employee contributions.

He explained that while Y’ello Care is a broader MTN Group-wide volunteer programme across Africa, the Street Academy donation was independently initiated and funded by birthday celebrants within MTN Ghana.

Describing the visit as a humbling experience, he said he was impressed by the academy’s impact on children from vulnerable backgrounds.

He added that education remains a core pillar of the MTN Ghana Foundation, alongside health and economic empowerment, noting that the Street Academy’s work aligns strongly with its mission.

Mr. Ibrahim further highlighted the presence of on-site healthcare support at the facility, noting that a nurse is stationed there while a doctor visits twice a week, reflecting the academy’s holistic approach to child welfare.

He called on individuals, corporate institutions, and well-meaning Ghanaians to support organisations dedicated to caring for vulnerable children.

“Many of us have been fortunate in life, but these children are not. If we all contribute in our small way, we can help change lives and create opportunities for them,” he said.

He also encouraged wider adoption of volunteerism, noting that MTN employees across Ghana and Africa continue to dedicate time and resources to community development initiatives.

Mr. Ibrahim disclosed that the donation represents contributions collected over five months and said similar initiatives would be rolled out to support other institutions, with beneficiaries selected directly by employees.

The initiative forms part of MTN Ghana’s broader social impact agenda and reinforces its commitment to community development, employee engagement, and support for vulnerable groups across the country.

The beneficiary institution, Street Academy, continues to provide education, care, and support services for disadvantaged children in Accra.