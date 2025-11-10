MTN Ghana Backs Small Business Growth at SMEGA Awards

MTN Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the country’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at the 2025 SMEGA Awards ceremony held in Accra on November 10, 2025, where the telecommunications giant served as headline sponsor.

The annual event celebrated Ghanaian SMEs demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and resilience in driving socio economic growth. The platform has empowered hundreds of businesses by providing mentorship, crucial visibility, and access to essential digital and financial resources since its inception.

Angela Mensah Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana, addressed industry leaders, policymakers, diplomats, and entrepreneurs gathered for the ceremony. She commended Ghanaian entrepreneurs for their creativity and tenacity, noting that this evening is both a celebration of achievement and a tribute to the people who run Ghana’s economy.

Mensah Poku emphasized that SMEs contribute over 70 percent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employ millions across every region. She stated that MTN is committed to providing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with the digital tools and commercial ecosystem needed to compete and grow beyond Ghana’s borders, believing that empowering SMEs means empowering Ghana’s future.

The Chief Enterprise Business Officer highlighted MTN’s dedicated initiatives to accelerate SME growth, including MTN Adwumapa, MoMo for Business, the SME Accelerator Programme, and SME Business Clinics. These programmes are designed to equip enterprises with robust digital tools, financial inclusion, and comprehensive business development support.

Shri Manish Gupta, India’s High Commissioner to Ghana and the special guest of honour, praised Ghana’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening collaboration in trade, technology, and capacity development, announcing ambitious plans to double India Ghana trade from USD 3 billion to USD 6 billion within five years.

Kwesi Ofori Jnr, Head of SMEGA Ghana, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana, sponsors, and partners for their consistent support. He stated that through this platform, many businesses have grown into regional and global brands, adding that together they are building a stronger and more prosperous SME future.

Ofori confirmed that more than 67 SMEs have benefited from digital and technical training through MTN’s partnership. He announced new initiatives to expand Ghanaian SMEs’ presence in markets across India, China, and Europe.

Rita Aku Shika Diabah, Chief Executive Officer of Yesli Ice, emerged as the highlight of the evening after being named Overall Best SME of the Year. Diabah secured three additional awards beyond the top honour, winning SME Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Production Innovation, and Food and Beverage categories.

The ceremony recognized 21 other SMEs from across various industries for their outstanding contributions to business innovation and growth. The awards demonstrate the breadth of entrepreneurial excellence across Ghana’s business landscape.

MTN Ghana, which is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offers subscribers a range of services under Pay As You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services. The company is part of the MTN Group, a leading emerging market operator with a vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to customers.

Scancom PLC, the parent company, is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. The company’s strategy is Ambition 2025, which focuses on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

The SMEGA Awards continues to serve as a critical platform for recognizing and nurturing Ghana’s entrepreneurial talent while fostering connections between businesses, financial institutions, and development partners committed to the growth of the SME sector.