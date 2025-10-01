MTN Ghana Awards 500 Scholarships Worth Millions to Students and Teachers

Five hundred Ghanaian students and teachers received life-changing news today as MTN Ghana Foundation announced scholarship awards covering tuition, accommodation, and living expenses through its flagship Bright Scholarship Scheme.

The telecommunications giant selected 300 students and 200 teachers pursuing further studies from an impressive pool of 3,691 applicants across 45 public tertiary institutions nationwide. After rigorous evaluation, 1,200 candidates made it to the interview stage before the final 500 were chosen.

Each recipient walks away with comprehensive support that goes beyond just tuition fees. The package includes accommodation costs, semesterly stipends for living expenses, and a laptop to ensure beneficiaries can fully participate in today’s digital learning environment.

“The Bright Scholarship reflects our relentless commitment to education,” said Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, speaking at Tuesday’s awards ceremony in Accra. “You are the garden we are cultivating today, and we expect to reap a harvest of well-prepared students ready to achieve the best in the years ahead.”

Her remarks captured what many in the audience already felt—that this initiative represents far more than corporate charity. It’s about removing the financial barriers that prevent brilliant minds from reaching their potential.

MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett reinforced this vision, pointing to the harsh realities many students face. “Financial difficulties, limited resources and uncertainty often stand in the way of their dreams,” he explained. “That is why MTN Ghana Foundation established the MTN Bright Scholarship Scheme, to remove these barriers and give brilliant students a fair chance to succeed.”

The program’s impact extends beyond individual beneficiaries. Dr. Emmanuel Newman, Director of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, praised the initiative as a model for corporate-government collaboration. Speaking on behalf of the Education Minister, he noted that the Foundation’s “deliberate investment in education, particularly its focus on empowering young people, is laudable.”

What makes this year’s announcement particularly significant is MTN’s expanded commitment to supporting teachers alongside students. The 200 teacher scholarships recognize that investing in educators creates multiplier effects throughout Ghana’s education system.

The Bright Scholarship didn’t start with MTN, though. It evolved from the Scancom Scholarship Scheme, which had already supported over 1,000 students before MTN relaunched it in 2018. Since that relaunch, another 720 students have benefited from the program.

But here’s where it gets really interesting: MTN Ghana Foundation isn’t slowing down. The organization has committed to scaling up dramatically, with plans to award 1,500 scholarships over the next three years. That’s triple the current year’s allocation, signaling the Foundation’s growing confidence in the program’s impact.

Tuesday’s ceremony drew an impressive roster of education stakeholders and government officials. Among the dignitaries were Hon. Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister; Dr. Godwin Utuka, Director of Academic Affairs at Ghana Communication Technology University; and Dr. Elizer T. Ameyaw Buronyah, Director of Public Affairs at the University of Ghana.

Representatives from beneficiary institutions attended alongside MTN executives, staff members, and—perhaps most importantly—the families and friends who’ve supported these scholarship recipients throughout their academic journeys.

For the 500 new beneficiaries, today marks the beginning of educational opportunities they might have otherwise struggled to afford. With tertiary education costs continuing to rise, these scholarships provide more than financial relief; they offer peace of mind that allows students to focus entirely on their studies rather than worrying about next semester’s fees.

The Foundation’s commitment to both students and teachers reflects a sophisticated understanding of educational development. While student scholarships create immediate opportunities, teacher scholarships build long-term capacity within Ghana’s education system. Those teachers will return to classrooms across the country with enhanced qualifications, potentially impacting thousands of students throughout their careers.

MTN Ghana Foundation, established in November 2007, focuses its corporate social investment across three key areas: health, education, and economic empowerment. Since inception, the Foundation has undertaken 178 major projects nationwide, making it one of Ghana’s most active corporate citizenship programs.

As Ghana continues grappling with education affordability challenges, private sector initiatives like the Bright Scholarship become increasingly vital. They complement government efforts while demonstrating how corporate resources can drive social impact beyond profit margins.

For this year’s 500 recipients, the message is clear: their academic dreams now have the financial backing they need. What they do with that opportunity will be up to them.