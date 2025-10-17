MTN Ghana Applauds Black Stars for World Cup Qualification

MTN Ghana has publicly congratulated the Black Stars on securing Ghana’s place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The telecommunications firm, which is the team’s main sponsor, said the qualification reflects a national spirit of hard work and unity.

The company highlighted its long-term sponsorship of Ghanaian football as a key support structure for the national teams. MTN’s financial and logistical backing covers all national sides, both male and female, and includes the long-running MTN FA Cup competition.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has previously acknowledged this partnership as a stabilizing force for the sport. This consistent sponsorship is seen by analysts as a significant factor in providing professionalism and resources for football development in the country.

With the team now looking ahead to the global tournament, MTN has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting their campaign. The company aims to help showcase Ghanaian football on the world stage and inspire future generations of players.