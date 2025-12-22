MTN Ghana and MobileMoney LTD Hold 2025 Media Soirée

MTN Ghana, in collaboration with MobileMoney Ltd., has held 2025 Media Soirée in Accra to appreciate media professionals and partners for their continued support throughout the year.

The event, which brought together journalists, editors, industry stakeholders, and company executives, also showcased ongoing efforts to build capacity in the telecoms and fintech sectors.

Speaking at the event, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, MTN Ghana’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, expressed gratitude to media partners for their role in supporting the company’s operations and navigating the complexities of the telecoms industry.

“It has been a busy year for MTN, and we are grateful for the support of our media partners who have helped us communicate effectively and share accurate information,” she said.

“Next year, we aim to take media capacity building to a higher level, ensuring journalists are equipped with the tools and resources to report on industry developments accurately.”

Afriyie Wiafe also emphasized MTN’s commitment to collaboration and ambition in 2025. “This year, we focused on engagement and building stronger relationships.

In 2026, we will continue to work closely with media partners to ensure that the information reaching the public is accurate and impactful,” she added.

The Manager of Communications and Stakeholder Management at MobileMoney LTD, Afua Serwaa Asafo-Adjei, praised media representatives for their support, especially during challenging times.

“Our media partners stood by us, helping to communicate our responses and build trust with the public. We are grateful for the collaboration and look forward to deepening understanding of fintech, driving adoption, and enhancing transparency in the year ahead,” she said.

The Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, led a heartfelt moment of remembrance for the late Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, a respected veteran journalist and former Chairman of Ghana’s National Media Commission, honouring his contributions to both the industry and the company’s media efforts.

The event also touched on staff changes and industry updates, such as MobileMoney becoming its own independent company and shifts in personnel across MTN and its related businesses.

The soirée provided an opportunity for executives to engage directly with media representatives, discuss capacity-building initiatives, and celebrate the partnerships that underpin the company’s success.

The 2025 Media Soirée concluded with heartfelt appreciation for media partners, recognition of staff achievements, and the distribution of souvenirs and gifts to all media representatives in attendance.