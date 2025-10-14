MTN Ghana and ASOHOM Host Charity Fashion Gala in Accra

The Spouses of Heads of Missions in Ghana and International Organizations (ASOHOM), in partnership with MTN Ghana, has hosted the 2025 Diplomatic Fashion Gala for Charity in Accra, blending style, diplomacy, and philanthropy in one spectacular evening.

The high-profile event, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and creatives to raise funds for ASOHOM’s charitable initiatives in education, health, and women’s empowerment across Ghana.

Guests enjoyed a stunning runway show featuring collections from top Ghanaian and international designers including Seemee, Victoria Grace, Yaayaa, and Complex Department, each showcasing unique expressions of creativity and culture.

A major highlight of the evening was a riveting live performance by Grammy-nominated Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni, whose Afro Roots sound and inspiring lyrics captivated the audience and filled the ballroom with a spirit of unity and celebration.

Speaking at the event, Malika Mene, President of ASOHOM and spouse of the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), said the gala went beyond glamour to advance social impact.

“This year’s Diplomatic Fashion Gala aims to raise funds for selected non-governmental organizations that are providing real solutions to pressing societal challenges,” she said. “It’s about using creativity and community to make a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

She added that ASOHOM, which has been active in Ghana for over four decades, continues to unite spouses of diplomatic and international organization heads to contribute meaningfully to national development and key Sustainable Development Goals, particularly gender equality and poverty reduction.

Representatives from the MTN Ghana Foundation praised ASOHOM for leveraging fashion and art to drive social change, reaffirming MTN’s commitment to supporting impactful community initiatives.

The MTN Ghana and ASOHOM Diplomatic Fashion Gala continues to stand as a platform for cultural exchange, compassion, and creative diplomacy, showcasing Ghana’s artistic excellence while fostering unity and philanthropy.