MTN Foundation Chief Links Tech Investment to Youth Jobs

Technology investment must expand dramatically across Ghana’s institutions to address youth unemployment and prevent young people from turning to illegal mining, according to MTN Ghana Foundation Chairman Professor Franklyn Manu.

Speaking during the Foundation’s “Bright Conversations” stakeholder forum, Manu argued that digital empowerment offers the most reliable path to economic transformation. Government institutions, industries, and schools all need substantial technology upgrades to prepare young Ghanaians for modern employment.

Many youth currently lack the digital skills essential for today’s job market, creating a mismatch between available opportunities and workforce capabilities. This skills gap contributes to persistent unemployment that pushes some toward destructive activities like galamsey mining.

“Youth unemployment is a serious national challenge,” Manu emphasized while calling for immediate interventions. He warned that without productive alternatives, young people gravitate toward illegal mining operations that damage the environment while reflecting deeper economic frustrations.

Schools require modern digital infrastructure to equip students with relevant technological competencies. Current educational technology gaps leave graduates unprepared for employment sectors increasingly dependent on digital literacy and technical skills.

The Foundation chairman urged young Ghanaians to embrace continuous learning while building honest, hardworking careers. Personal responsibility combines with systemic support to create pathways out of unemployment toward productive economic participation.

Manu stressed the need for consistent national strategies that bridge Ghana’s digital divide through inclusive growth policies. Technology-driven empowerment creates economic resilience while reducing dependence on traditional sectors vulnerable to external shocks.

Corporate social responsibility programs can supplement government efforts but cannot replace comprehensive national policies. MTN Foundation’s work in health, education, and economic empowerment demonstrates private sector potential while highlighting the scale of investment required.

The Foundation has operated since 2007, supporting infrastructure development, scholarship programs, and entrepreneurship initiatives across Ghana. These efforts illustrate how technology companies can contribute to youth development beyond their core business operations.

Digital transformation requires coordinated action across multiple sectors rather than isolated technology adoption. Successful youth employment strategies must align educational preparation with market demands while creating supportive ecosystems for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ghana’s youth demographic presents both opportunity and risk depending on skills development effectiveness. Productive technology employment could drive economic growth while continued exclusion from digital opportunities may fuel social problems.

The galamsey connection highlights how unemployment intersects with environmental destruction when young people lack legitimate economic alternatives. Technology careers offer sustainable income sources that compete with illegal mining’s immediate financial appeal.

Stakeholder engagement through forums like “Bright Conversations” helps build consensus around technology investment priorities. Private sector insights can inform government policy while creating partnerships that maximize resource efficiency.